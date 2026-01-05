BTQ Technologies Appoints Lionel de Saint-Exupéry to Board of Directors and as Chair of Audit Committee

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that Lionel de Saint-Exupéry has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. de Saint-Exupéry is the Executive Chairman of Saintex Capital Management, a family-owned platform that manages long-term capital across public and private markets, with a primary focus on venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. He is the former Vice Chairman of KGI Financial Holdings ("KGI"), a leading publicly listed financial holding company in the Asia Pacific region with a market capitalization of approximately US$10 billion, and its investment arm, CDIB Capital Group ("CDIB"), where he also previously served as Chief Executive Officer. He remains actively involved with the group as a Senior Advisor and Investment Committee member.

Over nearly two decades, Mr. de Saint-Exupéry has played a central role in transforming CDIB into a fully fledged regional alternative asset manager, building an international investment platform and developing multiple private-market strategies. As Chairman of KGI's Strategy Committee, he contributed to the group's significant growth, with total assets increasing from approximately US$8 billion in 2006 to US$125 billion today. He spearheaded core initiatives including new leadership development, capital reallocation, accelerated digitization, and the implementation of group-wide synergies.

Prior to joining KGI and CDIB in 2006, Mr. de Saint-Exupéry was a senior banker in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers in New York and London, where he worked on more than US$45 billion of public and private transactions in mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt capital markets. He began his career in the Global M&A practice of Booz-Allen & Hamilton in Europe. His sector experience spans financial services, consumer and retail, media, technology, industrials, and business services across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Lionel brings a rare combination of global capital markets expertise, multi-asset investing experience, and a deep track record in building and governing complex financial institutions," said Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of BTQ Technologies. "As BTQ scales its quantum and post-quantum security platforms with financial institutions and critical infrastructure operators around the world, his leadership will be invaluable in strengthening our long-term value creation for shareholders."

"I am honored to join BTQ's Board of Directors at a time when quantum technologies are moving from research to real-world deployment," said Mr. de Saint-Exupéry. "BTQ is uniquely positioned at the intersection of quantum innovation and the financial system's need for next-generation security. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support disciplined growth, robust oversight, and the highest standards of financial stewardship as the Company continues to execute its strategy."

Mr. de Saint-Exupéry holds an MBA with Distinction from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Finance & Entrepreneurship from France's HEC School of Management. He is a Trustee of the Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation, Co-Chairman and Trustee of Asia Society France, and a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 ) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

