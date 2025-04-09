BTQ Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with QPerfect, Accelerating Neutral Atom Quantum Computing Applications

Strategic Investment in Quantum Pioneer: BTQ Technologies has signed a term sheet to invest €2 million in QPerfect, a French deeptech company specializing in neutral atom quantum computing and design automation. The proposed investment grants BTQ a 16.67% equity stake, with an option to acquire full ownership within 12 months.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to invest €2,000,000 in QPerfect, a leading neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg.

This strategic investment reflects BTQ's ongoing commitment to building a robust global quantum ecosystem and accelerating the development of secure, real-world quantum applications. The proposed investment, based on a pre-money valuation of €10 million, would grant BTQ a 16.67% equity stake in QPerfect, with the option to acquire full ownership within 12 months.

QPerfect, founded in 2023, specializes in quantum computing and quantum design automation in particular with neutral atom quantum technology. The company provides powerful technology to enable researchers, developers, and manufacturers to realize the full potential of quantum computers, unlocking industry-transforming applications. Its flagship product, MIMIQ, is a cutting-edge platform that executes quantum algorithms with high speed, accuracy, and flexibility, surpassing existing quantum simulators and current quantum computers. The platform is extensively benchmarked and tested, making it a leading emulation platform for designing, testing, and optimizing large-scale quantum algorithms.

"We are thrilled to partner with QPerfect as part of our mission to secure the future of digital communications and create applications with quantum advantage," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "QPerfect brings world-class scientific expertise and quantum software development capabilities that complement BTQ's strengths in post-quantum cryptography and hardware acceleration."

"This partnership with BTQ reinforces our mission to make quantum computing practical and will accelerate our Quantum Logical Unit roadmap toward scalable and secure real-world applications," added Philippe Blot, CEO of QPerfect.

Subject to completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements, the investment will support QPerfect's development roadmap and expansion plans. The term sheet also outlines customary governance rights for BTQ, including board representation, information rights, and anti-dilution protections.

Both parties aim to finalize definitive agreements by June 30, 2025.

About QPerfect

QPerfect is a French quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, specializing in quantum computing and quantum design automation. Founded in 2023, the deeptech company has received the i-Lab Grand Prix and provides powerful technology to enable researchers, developers, and manufacturers to realize the full potential of quantum computers.

At the core of QPerfect's innovation is the Quantum Logical Unit (QLU), a multi-layered framework designed to accelerate quantum development. Its flagship product, MIMIQ, forms the first layer of the QLU and offers a cutting-edge platform that executes quantum algorithms with unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility — surpassing existing simulators and current quantum computers.

For more information, please visit https://qperfect.io

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

