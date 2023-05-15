BTQ Technologies Announces its Acceptance into the Quantum Industry Canada Consortium

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BTQ is pleased to be joining the Quantum Industry Canada ("QIC") consortium, along with other leading quantum technology companies such as DWave and Xanadu





Quantum Industry Canada's mission is to ensure that Canadian quantum innovation and talent is translated into Canadian business success and economic prosperity





Earlier this year, the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry announced a $1.4 million investment in QIC as part of the National Quantum Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce its acceptance into Quantum Industry Canada ("QIC"), a consortium of Canada's top quantum technologies companies.

BTQ is pleased to make further inroads into the Canadian quantum technologies space by joining a list of prestigious QIC member companies such as DWave, Xanadu, evolutionQ, agnostiQ, and 1Qbit.

"Joining Canada's top quantum technologies companies in the Quantum Industry Canada consortium is another milestone for BTQ. Our team is committed to doing its part in helping make Canada a global quantum technologies leader, and we look forward to collaborating and innovating with government, private industry, and fellow consortium members to do so."

– Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ



"We are happy to welcome another innovative Canadian quantum technologies company in BTQ to the consortium. We look forward to working alongside BTQ's team and the rest of the consortium to cement Canada's position as a leader in quantum commercialization."

– Scott Totzke, Executive Director, Quantum Industry Canada



Quantum Industry Canada Consortium

Quantum Industry Canada's mission is to ensure that Canadian quantum innovation and talent is translated into Canadian business success and economic prosperity. They do so by facilitating opportunities for representatives from key industries to meet with QIC members to explore solutions to real-world problems using quantum technology. QIC also aims to strengthen the relationship between the Government of Canada and the Canadian quantum industry.

Earlier this year, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $1.4 million in QIC as part of the National Quantum Strategy. This landmark investment is yet another gesture of conviction in the importance of quantum technologies by the Government of Canada.

To further drive collaboration and commercialization, QIC recently announced it signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations, bringing together four global associations: Quantum Industry Canada, the United States Quantum Economic Development Consortium, the Japanese Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution, and the European Quantum Industry Consortium. This newly formed international council will strengthen communication and collaboration among companies in the consortia as they develop quantum technologies on a global scale. QIC will be hosting a council members' meeting in the near future.

For more information on the QIC, visit www.quantumindustrycanada.ca

Canadian Quantum Market Overview

The Government of Canada has invested more than $1 billion in quantum since 2012, which has in turn made Canada a recognized leader in quantum innovation. The Canadian government has acknowledged the opportunity to leverage the current momentum of research and development to spark economic prosperity for Canada through the impactful adoption of quantum innovations and the accelerated growth of the Canadian quantum industry. Applying these emergent technologies to advance Canada's economic interests, including aligning technology needs with economic development opportunities, requires effective collaboration across the country, a key reason for QIC's creation.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made an announcement in January 2023 regarding Canada's National Quantum Strategy. This new initiative, which has received $360 million in funding, will play a vital role in shaping the future of quantum technologies in Canada. It is expected to create numerous job opportunities while driving the commercialization of quantum technology. Canada's strong global leadership in quantum research will be reinforced and expanded, and the country's quantum technology companies and talent are expected to see significant growth. Additionally, to support the growth of a robust quantum community and cultivate a talent pipeline, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) has pledged $137.9 million through its Alliance grants and Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) grants, further bolstering Canada's strengths in quantum science.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

