BTQ Technologies Announces Funding from National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that it will receive up to $150,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). This funding will support the research and development project titled "Secure Shared Quantum Random Number Generation Using Distributed Consensus Algorithms." The project aims to develop distributed consensus algorithms for secure quantum random number generation (QRNG) as an oracular service.

Random number generation (RNG) is central to many applications in cryptography and scientific simulation techniques and is crucial in industries such as blockchain, telecommunications, and finance. BTQ plans to pursue additional research and development funding and collaborations to expand its presence in Canada's vibrant quantum and cybersecurity ecosystems.

Olivier Roussy-Newton, Chairman and CEO of BTQ, commented on the support from NRC IRAP: "We are delighted to receive this support from NRC IRAP for our QRNG research and development project as we continue to build our presence in Canada's vibrant quantum ecosystem."

BTQ Technologies Corp. (CBOE CA: BTQ, FSE: NG3, OTCQX: BTQQF) was founded by a group of post-quantum security experts with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ's extensive technology portfolio and commercialization platform is focused on accelerating quantum advantage.

