BTQ Technologies Announces Christopher Tam as Featured Speaker at ETHTaipei

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that Christopher Tam, Head of Partnerships at BTQ, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming ETHTaipei event. Mr. Tam is set to deliver a compelling presentation on the transition towards a quantum-resistant Ethereum, addressing the significant impacts and challenges posed by quantum technologies on digital currencies.

ETHTaipei stands out for bringing together Ethereum-focused teams globally, positioning Taiwan as a crucial center for blockchain technology. The conference provides Taiwanese teams with an outstanding opportunity to connect with the international community, thereby enhancing their presence and influence.

In his session, Mr. Tam will explore the complex realm of quantum technologies and their implications for Ethereum and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). He will offer a thorough analysis of the hurdles presented by post-quantum cryptography and illustrate how these advancements could bolster the quantum security of Ethereum and other EVM-based decentralized networks. Participants will acquire crucial insights into the evolving landscape of digital currencies and the strategies necessary to protect them from quantum vulnerabilities.

ETHTaipei will also offer attendees the chance to hear from distinguished experts, scholars, and industry pioneers discussing Ethereum's latest trends, challenges, and applications. The conference promises an engaging lineup of hands-on experiences, including hackathons, workshops, and various activities aimed at encouraging collaboration and the sharing of ideas among developers worldwide.

By participating at ETHTaipei, BTQ Technologies reaffirms its commitment to advancing blockchain security and underscores the critical need for quantum preparedness within the digital currency landscape. The conference presents an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to delve into state-of-the-art technological debates and work alongside both local and global communities to propel the development of significant blockchain applications.

Furthermore, in alignment with our dedication to the Ethereum community and the broader push for quantum security, BTQ is proud to highlight our contribution of an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) for Falcon Verification . This proposal represents a significant stride towards quantum resistance on the Ethereum blockchain by supporting a pre-compile for Falcon signature verification. Our initiative underlines BTQ's commitment to enhancing blockchain security and promoting a quantum-resistant future.

Tickets are available for purchase at ETHTaipei Tickets . For more information about the event, please visit ETHTaipei .

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

