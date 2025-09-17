BTQ Technologies and Macquarie University Publish Peer Reviewed Breakthrough that Simplifies Quantum Error Correction for Scalable Systems

BTQ and Macquarie Publish Breakthrough in Quantum Error Correction: BTQ Technologies and Macquarie University published a peer reviewed result in Physical Review Research showing a practical way to check errors in high performing quantum low density parity check codes without moving qubits. By linking qubits through a shared cavity, many qubits can be verified at once in a fixed number of steps, making systems simpler to control and easier to scale.

The approach operates at performance levels within reach of leading laboratories and fits neutral atom roadmaps that BTQ actively pursues. This strengthens BTQ focus on building reliable quantum systems for secure communications and advanced cryptography by reducing control complexity and implementation risk. CERN Presentation and Next Steps: BTQ's Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. Gavin Brennen presented the results at CERN on September 15, 2025 . BTQ will fold these techniques into reference designs and simulations, work with partners on hardware pathways, and target near term demonstrations in real devices to accelerate progress toward dependable quantum systems.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") ("BTQ" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce peer-reviewed research result with Macquarie University published in Physical Review Research . The collaboration shows a practical way to perform quantum error correction on high-performing quantum low density parity check codes using a shared cavity to link qubits. The method avoids physically moving qubits and keeps the number of steps fixed, which makes systems easier to scale and operate. The results were presented on September 15, 2025 at CERN by BTQ's Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. Gavin Brennen.

Why this matters

Simpler control

Many qubits can be checked in a constant number of steps which reduces complexity and speeds progress.





Many qubits can be checked in a constant number of steps which reduces complexity and speeds progress. Fewer failure points

No qubit shuttling or swapping means fewer opportunities for mistakes during operation.





No qubit shuttling or swapping means fewer opportunities for mistakes during operation. Built on equipment within reach today

The shared cavity approach targets performance levels that leading laboratories already pursue which shortens the path from paper to prototype.





The shared cavity approach targets performance levels that leading laboratories already pursue which shortens the path from paper to prototype. Aligned with leading hardware roadmaps

The team outlines a trilayer architecture that fits neutral atom platforms which are a promising route to large scale quantum systems.





What the research shows

The study demonstrates that some of the best performing quantum error correcting codes can be measured in a fault tolerant way by connecting qubits through a shared cavity mode. Recent advances in cavity mediated many body gates make this possible and remove the need to move qubits around. Simulations that include realistic noise sources show promising performance and suggest that this approach can be engineered with cooperativity ranges accessible to platforms like neutral atom quantum computers.

Professor Gavin K Brennen, Macquarie University and Chief Quantum Officer, BTQ Technologies

"I am very happy with the outcome of our BTQ and Macquarie collaboration. Over the past decade there have been major advances in the development of better quantum error correction codes to make quantum computers work reliably, but implementing these on real quantum computers has remained a challenge. We show that the non local stabilizer checks in some of the highest performing qLDPC codes can be done in a fault tolerant way without moving qubits. By linking qubits through a shared cavity mode at performance levels within reach today we keep the circuit depth constant and simplify control. This gives a practical path to adopting these codes in platforms like neutral atom quantum computers."

Olivier Roussy Newton Chief Executive Officer BTQ Technologies

"Error correction is the bridge from lab experiments to reliable machines. This result turns a hard engineering challenge into a practical design choice by letting us check many qubits at once without moving them and with tools already available. For BTQ this shortens the path from research to working prototypes, lowers development risk and supports our roadmap in fault tolerant quantum processing applied to secure communications and cryptography. We plan to fold these methods into our platform work and hardware collaborations so we can deliver quantum secure products sooner with simpler control and stronger performance."

Potential impact

These results support faster progress toward fault tolerant prototypes that can run longer and handle more complex algorithms. They provide a clearer path to applications in fault tolerant quantum processing for secure communications and advanced cryptography that align with BTQ product strategy. Publication in a peer reviewed journal and a presentation at CERN offer strong validation and global visibility.

Technical snapshot

The work uses hypergraph product and lifted product codes with nonlocal stabilizers. It relies on a deterministic cavity mediated many body gate to create and read nonlocal GHZ states and to measure stabilizers in constant depth. Circuit level noise simulations that include leakage and collective error show encouraging thresholds for hypergraph product codes and promising pseudothresholds for lifted product codes. The target hardware operates at cavity cooperativity in the range of roughly ten thousand to one million and uses a trilayer architecture that is compatible with neutral atom platforms.

Significance and future outlook for BTQ



This result strengthens BTQ research and product development by turning a hard error correction task into a constant depth method that works with equipment available today. The Company will fold these techniques into reference designs and simulations, explore hardware pathways with partners and target near term demonstrations that validate constant depth stabilizer checks in real devices. Success would shorten the path to reliable systems for quantum secure communications and advanced cryptography and guide simpler control stacks and interfaces across the Company's platform work. BTQ will share progress through open research publication and updates as it reaches design studies and prototype milestones.

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 | OTCQX: BTQQF) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

