BTQ Technologies and Macquarie University Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Advance Quantum Computing and Secure Communications

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce a new research collaboration with Macquarie University, marking a significant step forward in the company's efforts to expand research and development in quantum algorithms and quantum computing. This partnership leverages the combined strengths and expertise of both parties in the areas of quantum information theory and post-quantum secure communications, with the aim of integrating quantum processing into a range of communication protocols to enhance speed, security, and energy efficiency.

The collaboration builds on the success of an earlier contract initiated in 2022, which resulted in the development of Quantum Proof-of-Work (QPoW). This novel approach to distributed consensus dramatically reduces the energy footprint of blockchain technologies by integrating quantum samplers into the consensus mechanism.

The new research contract commenced on June 1, 2024, with Dr Gopikrishnan Muraleedharan and Professor Gavin Brennen from Macquarie University at the helm. The Macquarie team will also oversee Sydney Quantum Academy PhD students funded through the CSIRO's Creating the Next Generation of Quantum Technology Specialists program. This initiative includes internships at BTQ, presenting an exciting opportunity for BTQ's industry leaders to work alongside Macquarie's quantum experts and push the boundaries of the field.

"Collaborating with BTQ Technologies offers a unique opportunity to address the pressing security challenges posed by the advent of large-scale quantum computers," said Professor Brennen who is also Director of BTQ AU. "BTQ's foundation by post-quantum security experts and its dedication to tackling quantum security threats aligns perfectly with our mission at Macquarie. With the support of leading research institutes, we aim to leverage BTQ's comprehensive technology portfolio to accelerate quantum advantage."

"The partnership with BTQ Technologies represents a significant advancement in translating quantum research into real-world applications," says Professor Dan Johnson, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Enterprise) at Macquarie.

"This collaboration not only strengthens our quantum computing capabilities but also provides valuable industry experience for our PhD students."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Macquarie University, which has a renowned reputation in quantum research," said Nicolas Roussy Newton, COO of BTQ Technologies. "Together, we are poised to unlock new frontiers in secure communications and sustainable blockchain technologies through quantum computing innovations. This partnership exemplifies BTQ's commitment to advancing quantum technology and fostering the next generation of quantum specialists."

This partnership underscores BTQ's dedication to quantum research and development, marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing journey to revolutionize secure communications and blockchain technologies.

About BTQ Technologies Corp.

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum security experts with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ's extensive technology portfolio and commercialization platform is focused on accelerating quantum advantage.

