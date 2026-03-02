BTQ Technologies Added to WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM), Expanding U.S. Thematic ETF Exposure

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that BTQ has been included in the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) (the "ETF"), a U.S.-listed thematic exchange traded fund designed to provide targeted exposure to companies driving innovation across the emerging quantum computing ecosystem.

WQTM seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Classiq Quantum Computing Index, a proprietary index co-developed with Classiq, a leader in quantum software. The fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to companies spanning quantum hardware, software, infrastructure, and enabling technologies, combining pure-play innovators with diversified global technology leaders.

BTQ's inclusion in WQTM reflects the Company's expanding relevance within the global quantum ecosystem, as a vertically integrated quantum technology company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and recognized for pioneering commercially significant quantum advantage, BTQ delivers a full-stack neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions designed to support mission-critical applications across finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

"As quantum computing moves closer to commercial inflection, investors are increasingly looking for targeted ways to gain exposure to the companies helping define this next era of computing," said Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of BTQ Technologies. "Our inclusion in the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund further expands BTQ's visibility with U.S. thematic investors and reinforces the importance of security, infrastructure, and cryptographic resilience as foundational layers of the quantum stack."

ETF and index context

WisdomTree describes WQTM as a fund offering targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of quantum innovation across hardware, software, and infrastructure. The fund launched in October 2025 and is built to capture the long-term growth potential of quantum computing as the industry transitions from research toward commercialization.

The underlying WisdomTree Classiq Quantum Computing Index uses a proprietary framework that evaluates both the relevance and purity of each constituent's exposure to quantum computing. The strategy is intended to balance pure-play quantum companies with larger global leaders that are materially contributing to the development and adoption of quantum technologies.

About the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (W QTM)

The WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) is a U.S.-listed thematic ETF traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Classiq Quantum Computing Index. According to WisdomTree, WQTM had an expense ratio of 0.45% and total assets of approximately $26.4 million as of February 27, 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.wisdomtree.com/investments/etfs/megatrends/wqtm

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 ) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

