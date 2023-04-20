BTQ Selected as Project to Watch by Coindesk; COO Nicolas Roussy Newton to Speak at Consensus Conference 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BTQ is pleased to have been named a Top Project to Watch in 2023 by CoinDesk, a global leader in blockchain industry news and data





BTQ COO Nicolas Roussy Newton to participate in a live panel discussion at the Consensus Conference in Austin, Texas , on April 29, 2023





VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Inc. (NEO: BTQ) a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Project to Watch by CoinDesk, the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain news and media platform. BTQ's COO, Nicolas Roussy Newton, has accepted an invitation to speak on a panel at CoinDesk's Consensus Conference on April 29, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

BTQ is being recognized by CoinDesk for its innovative approach to quantum-safe encryption technology, which has the potential to revolutionize data security in blockchain applications and adjacent industries, including finance, healthcare, and government. With over 10 million website visits and 1.6 million podcast downloads each month, CoinDesk is the leading authority in all things cryptocurrency and blockchain, covering breaking news and providing in-depth analyses on the next generation of investing and the future of money.

"We are humbled to have been named one of the Projects to Watch by CoinDesk," said Nicolas Roussy Newton, COO of BTQ. "It's a privilege to be recognized for our work and we are excited to share our vision and our technology with the attendees at the upcoming Consensus Conference."

Consensus Conference is one of the most prestigious blockchain and cryptocurrency conferences in the world, attracting leading experts and innovators from across the industry. BTQ COO Nicolas Roussy Newton will be speaking about the importance of quantum-safe encryption technology in ensuring the security of blockchain networks and other mission-critical systems.

Additionally, BTQ Technologies Inc. has been invited to speak at ETHTaipei, continuing the company's thought leadership in the blockchain and post-quantum technology space following speaking events at ETHDenver and ETHTokyo. The upcoming talk, titled "The Future of Zero-Knowledge: Challenges, Advancements, and Tools for Developing Post-Quantum zk-SNARKs," will delve into the challenges and successes of using post-quantum proving systems. The presentation will also examine the strengths, weaknesses, and trends of arithmetic circuit backends such as R1CS, PLONK, and AIR, while introducing tools to transition towards developing post-quantum zk-SNARKs. This presentation will further demonstrate BTQ's commitment to advancing the blockchain and quantum technology industry.

If investors in attendance at either conference are interested in booking 1-1 meetings with the team, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Consensus Conference

Consensus Conference is an annual gathering of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts and innovators from around the world. The conference features keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees.

About ETHTaipei

ETHTaipei brings together Ethereum-focused teams from all over the world and offers a platform for Taiwan to engage with the global blockchain community. The event will feature keynote speaker Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, who will provide insights on the future of Ethereum.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

