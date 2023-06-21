BTQ's Collaborative Research Paper on Proof-of-Work Consensus by Quantum Sampling Featured in New Scientist, an Esteemed Science and Technology News Magazine

BTQ Technologies Corp.'s pioneering research, in collaboration with leading researchers from universities in Australia and the United States , has been featured in the prestigious New Scientist magazine. The collaborative research paper, "Proof-of-Work Consensus by Quantum Sampling," introduces a groundbreaking Quantum Proof-of-Work scheme for blockchain consensus.

, such as , by an order of magnitude. The feature in New Scientist underscores the significance of the team's research, suggesting that Boson Sampling could serve as the first commercial application for Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices, highlighting the promising future of quantum computing and blockchain technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, along with its research partners from universities in Australia and the United States, are pleased to announce their co-authored research paper, "Proof-of-Work Consensus by Quantum Sampling," has been featured in New Scientist magazine, an esteemed science and technology news magazine.

The innovative research paper introduces a quantum Proof-of-Work (PoW) scheme for blockchain consensus, known as coarse-grained boson-sampling (CGBS). The team's ground-breaking approach could potentially reduce the energy consumption of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, by an order of magnitude. Users perform boson-sampling with input states based on current block information, committing their samples to the network.

The team devised a reward and penalty system for miners, creating a Nash equilibrium that incentivizes honest nodes. This approach offers a remarkable speedup and energy savings compared to classical hardware computation.

This quantum consensus mechanism presents a groundbreaking solution to classical Proof-of-Work problems, typically reliant on brute force methods to solve inverse hashing issues. Utilizing Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) hardware for Proof-of-Work mining offers a more efficient alternative while ensuring resistance to attacks by quantum computers.

These findings suggest that Boson Sampling could be the first commercial application for NISQ devices, bridging the gap between quantum computing and blockchain, and demonstrating the promising future of these emerging technologies.

To read more, the New Scientist coverage can be found here: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2379058-quantum-computers-could-slash-the-energy-use-of-cryptocurrencies/

"We are incredibly proud to have our pioneering research paper featured in New Scientist. This innovative approach, utilizing the power of quantum technology, promises to revolutionize blockchain consensus algorithms and represents a significant leap in post-quantum security." - Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ

About New Scientist

New Scientist is the world's most popular weekly science and technology publication. Our website, app and print editions cover international news from a scientific standpoint, and ask the big-picture questions about life, the universe and what it means to be human. If someone in the world has a good idea, you will read about it in New Scientist.

Since the magazine was founded in 1956 for "all those interested in scientific discovery and its social consequences", it has expanded to include newsletters, videos, podcasts, courses and live events in the UK, US and Australia, including New Scientist Live, the world's greatest festival of science. New Scientist is based in London and New York, with operations elsewhere in the UK, the US and Australia.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

