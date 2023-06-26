BTQ Patents Innovative Method and System for Generating Private Cryptographic Keys

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BTQ is pleased to have received approval from the USPTO for its patent application, "A system and method for quantum-safe authentication, encryption, and decryption of information"





The patent relates to methods for generating a private cryptographic key for use in a secure cryptogram for transmission between entities, enabling quantum-safe encryption





BTQ seeks to continue to build its competitive moat on the global stage through a leading IP portfolio, R&D team, and strategic partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce it has received approval by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application related to quantum-safe encryption technology.

This patented technology enables the secure transmission of confidential information between entities using private cryptographic keys generated from a random vector shared between the entities. The invention can be implemented using various mathematical functions and projection functions, making it a versatile and robust solution for enhancing security in data transmission.

BTQ's invention also involves compressing confidential information with a lossless compression algorithm and combining the compressed information with random data. The cryptogram is then generated by encrypting the compressed confidential information combined with the random data. The cryptogram comprises information enabling the confidential information to be distinguished from the random data.

This novel technology is an important breakthrough in data security and will have implications for a range of industries that rely on secure data transmission, including distributed ledgers, finance, healthcare, and government agencies.

"We are thrilled to have been granted this patent for our innovative method and system for generating private cryptographic keys," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. "This proprietary technology provides a robust and secure solution for transmitting sensitive data between entities, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionize data security across a range of industries. We look forward to exploring partnerships with strategically aligned businesses to integrate this technology into their operations."

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

About the USPTO

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO or Office) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The role of the USPTO is to grant patents for the protection of inventions and to register trademarks.

For further information: E: [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, T: +1.416.479.9547, E: [email protected]