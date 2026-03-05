BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- At Mobile World Congress 2026, BTI Wireless introduced new 5G solutions designed to help operators and enterprises deploy more flexible, open, and cost-efficient networks as demand for 5G connectivity continues to accelerate.

BTI Wireless Highlights Open, Flexible Network Architecture with New DAS and 5G Small Cells at MWC 2026

As mobile data traffic grows and enterprises increasingly require dedicated connectivity, network operators are facing mounting pressure to expand coverage while managing deployment costs and spectrum complexity. BTI's latest portfolio aims to address these challenges by enabling scalable architectures that support multi-band, multi-operator, and hybrid public-private network models.

At the center of the launch is the Nano Power Digital DAS N3 Plus, an enhanced platform supporting all public and private spectrum bands from 600 MHz to 4200 MHz. The system features 12 channels with up to 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth per channel, supporting configurations such as four 4G bands (2T2R each) plus one 5G band (4T4R). Designed for high-density indoor environments, the solution is well suited for deployments in shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and transportation hubs, where reliable multi-operator coverage and high capacity are essential.

The N3 Plus also features a compact 5-liter footprint, helping reduce installation space in complex indoor environments. Its plug-and-play FTTA architecture simplifies deployment and significantly lowers installation costs. The hardware is also O-RAN upgrade-ready, enabling operators to transition toward open network architectures as the ecosystem continues to evolve.

For large-scale venues and wide-area coverage scenarios, BTI also showcased its H3 high-power DAS solution, up to 46 dBm of output power with flexible 4T4R and multi-band configurations. With integrated signal-combining capabilities, the platform maximizes spectrum efficiency while providing robust coverage for challenging environments such as stadiums, airports, tunnels, and large campuses.

Alongside its DAS portfolio, BTI expanded its small cell lineup with the nCELL-M4371, an integrated 5G small cell powered by Qualcomm's 4nm FSM200 platform. Featuring a built-in 5G gateway and an all-in-one architecture, the solution supports 4T4R operation, enabling fast and cost-effective deployment across enterprise, industrial, and private network scenarios.

BTI also introduced the BBU T5100, a next-generation baseband unit designed for distributed 5G deployments. The system supports Carrier Aggregation and up to four cells at 4T4R, with future expansion to eight cells planned. Dual-mode NR and LTE capability is currently under development to support smooth migration from 4G to 5G networks.

Building on years of experience in telecom connectivity, BTI continues to evolve its portfolio in response to changing market dynamics. The company is advancing hybrid network deployment models that enable enterprises to build a single network infrastructure that simultaneously supports both public and private networks. Furthermore, the same system can support both Open RAN (O-RAN) and traditional RF signals in a hybrid architecture, enhancing deployment flexibility. This helps operators and enterprises accelerate 5G adoption while preparing for the next phase of wireless innovation.

SOURCE BTI Wireless

[email protected] / [email protected]