BTG Critical Infrastructure Co-Invest LP I Acquires Stephenville International Airport, Establishing Strategic Atlantic Canadian Infrastructure Platform

STEPHENVILLE, NL and CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - BTG Capital Inc. ("BTG" or "BTG Capital"), on behalf of BTG Critical Infrastructure Co-Invest LP I and Stephenville International Airport Corp. ("SIAC"), today announced the successful acquisition of the Stephenville International Airport ("Stephenville International Airport" or "SIA") (IATA: YJT) by SIAC, establishing a long-term strategic infrastructure platform in Atlantic Canada.

Stephenville International Airport Aerial View

The acquisition represents a transformational investment in one of Canada's most differentiated aviation and industrial infrastructure assets and reflects BTG's commitment to advancing the strategic importance of Atlantic Canada within global trade, logistics, aviation, energy and defence sectors.

Stephenville International Airport is a rare large-scale aviation and industrial infrastructure platform featuring a 10,000+ foot military-grade runway, extensive aviation and industrial infrastructure, direct proximity to deep-water port access, significant surrounding land holdings and strategic positioning along key North Atlantic aviation and trade corridors. Combined with increasing demand for secure logistics, transportation infrastructure and industrial development capacity, Stephenville is uniquely positioned as a long-term strategic asset with substantial future growth potential.

"Stephenville represents a highly differentiated infrastructure investment opportunity with exceptional long-term strategic value," said C. Brett Stevenson, Managing Partner and Founder of BTG Capital. "We see a compelling opportunity to develop a premier Atlantic Canadian aviation, logistics and industrial platform capable of supporting long-term economic development, transportation connectivity and investment across the region."

BTG intends to pursue a phased long-term investment strategy focused on operational revitalization, infrastructure enhancement and strategic commercial development initiatives designed to reposition the airport as a critical gateway for Atlantic Canada and the West Coast of Newfoundland.

The firm's strategy includes evaluating opportunities across:

Restoration and modernization of core airport infrastructure

Expansion of aviation, cargo and logistics operations

Military and defence-related activity

Development of aerospace, defence and industrial partnerships

Industrial and advanced manufacturing development

Energy and critical infrastructure integration

Port and intermodal transportation connectivity

Growth of aviation fuel and logistics capabilities

Long-term collaboration with government, Indigenous and community stakeholders

Attraction of new commercial tenants and strategic counterparties

Support for regional tourism and connectivity initiatives

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities

BTG also announced that it has engaged The Loomex Group Ltd. ("Loomex") to provide advisory, regulatory and day-to-day airport management support for SIAC. Loomex is an experienced Canadian airport management specialist with more than 65 years of combined company tenure between Loomex's companies. Loomex manages six regional airports in Canada and lends services to several other and North American regional airports annually. Loomex will support BTG and airport leadership across operational planning, regulatory coordination, commercial strategy and stakeholder engagement.

BTG believes Loomex's operational and advisory expertise will provide important support as the airport advances its next phase of development and operational revitalization.

BTG also believes strategically located transportation and logistics infrastructure will continue to increase in importance amid evolving North American supply chain priorities, growing defence and sovereignty investment across Canada and NATO jurisdictions, industrial reshoring trends and increasing demand for secure strategically located infrastructure assets.

"Atlantic Canada is increasingly becoming a focal point for infrastructure, logistics and industrial investment," added Stevenson. "Stephenville's infrastructure footprint, geographic positioning and scalability create a compelling foundation for long-term development. We believe the airport has the potential to become an important economic and transportation hub for Newfoundland and Labrador and the broader Atlantic Canadian region."

BTG emphasized that long-term partnership and collaboration with local stakeholders will remain central to the firm's development strategy for Stephenville International Airport. The firm intends to work closely with the Town of Stephenville, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Indigenous groups, local communities and regional industry participants to support sustainable economic development, infrastructure investment and long-term regional growth.

"Our vision for Stephenville International Airport is grounded in long-term partnership, responsible development and collaboration with the local community and regional stakeholders," said Stevenson. "We believe the airport represents a unique strategic asset with the potential to support economic diversification, investment attraction and broader infrastructure development across Atlantic Canada."

"This announcement represents an important milestone for Stephenville and reinforces the significant strategic value of both our community and the airport," said Bob Byrnes, Mayor of Stephenville. "Stephenville International Airport has long been recognized as a unique infrastructure asset with substantial long-term potential, and we are encouraged to see BTG Capital recognize the opportunity to support future investment, economic development and regional growth."

"We welcome BTG to Stephenville and look forward to building a strong and collaborative relationship as the company advances its long-term vision for the airport and surrounding region."

The acquisition further expands BTG's growing infrastructure investment platform across transportation, energy infrastructure, industrial and utility sectors throughout Canada.

About BTG Capital

BTG Capital is a Canadian private equity and infrastructure investment firm headquartered in Calgary. The firm focuses on acquiring majority-controlled platforms across transportation, energy infrastructure, industrial and utility sectors. BTG invests in real assets with a value-add ownership approach centered on operational excellence, strategic growth, disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.

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Stephenville International Airport

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www.stephenvilleintl.com

SOURCE BTG Capital Inc.