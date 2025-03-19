BTCC Exchange Named Headline Sponsor of Red Eagle Foundation's Charity Golf Day Featuring Matt Le Tissier

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, is proud to continue its support of the Red Eagle Foundation's charity golf day this year, featuring football legend Matt Le Tissier. This prestigious event, set for March 27, 2025, at the esteemed London Golf Club, aims to raise funds for disadvantaged children across the UK.

The Red Eagle Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children facing mobility challenges, mental health struggles, and learning difficulties, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. By providing funding for essential equipment not covered by the NHS, the foundation plays a crucial role in transforming lives.

As BTCC marks its 14th anniversary, the exchange is launching a series of in-person initiatives, beginning with this charity event. Last year's partnership with the Red Eagle Foundation was a tremendous success and raised £31,000 for its beneficiaries. This year, the demand has been even greater with tickets selling out quickly, a testament to the community's commitment to this meaningful cause.

The charity event will feature a morning golf tournament, followed by a luncheon where attendees can engage in a Q&A session with Matt Le Tissier. The day will conclude with a charity auction and the announcement of the golf tournament results.

"This event is so much more than just a golf tournament; it is a wonderful opportunity to make a real impact," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "Every swing, every donation, and every auction bid helps shape a child's future. As one of the longest-running crypto exchanges, we believe it is our responsibility to use our platform for good. We are inviting our entire BTCC community to join us in this effort. Together, we can bring hope and create opportunities for those who need it most."

Looking ahead, BTCC remains committed to social responsibility, with plans to host additional charity events and take part in global initiatives throughout 2025. The community is encouraged to stay updated on upcoming announcements and opportunities to contribute to these charitable efforts.

