3190 F.-X.- Tessier is a 67,162 square foot Class A industrial property which is fully leased to Amylior, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of high-end motorized wheelchairs, seating and positioning systems and accessories. The Montréal based company has been in operations since 1997 and their products are distributed internationally. The production and development of their products take place in Montréal.

About the Disposition

Located in Magog, 2059 René-Patenaude Street was acquired in 2007. BTB disposed of the property for a total consideration of $1.8M, excluding transaction costs and adjustments. This property was part of the properties identified for disposition by BTB.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and considering these transactions, it owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.18B.

