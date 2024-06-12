MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of June 2024 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on July 15th, 2024, to unitholders of record on June 28th, 2024.

About BTB

Distributions 06.2024 (CNW Group/BTB Fiducie d'Acquisitions et d'Exploitation)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Fiducie d'Acquisitions et d'Exploitation

Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]