Located on a major artery in the Ahuntsic neighborhood on the island of Montréal, this property located at 550-560 boulevard Henri-Bourassa was acquired in March of 2008 for a purchase price of $ 4 million , excluding transaction costs. When BTB approved its portfolio repositioning strategy, this property was identified as a potential for disposition since that the property did not meet BTB's asset detention criteria. The occupancy rate of the property, as of today, stands at 58.4 %. BTB disposed of the property for a total consideration of $ 4.35 million, excluding transaction costs.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at October 7th, 2020, BTB owns 63 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as at June 30th, 2020 of approximately of $935M.

Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x228, (E) [email protected]; Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Chief Financial Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x244, (E) [email protected]

