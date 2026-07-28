BST Global Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global AEC Project Management Solutions Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in AI-Powered Intelligent Project Management

Recognized for delivering intelligent project management through client-specific innovation, exceptional customer experience, and AI adoption that transforms project-based organizations worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BST Global has earned the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the AEC project management solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights BST Global's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on client-specific innovation, ecosystem collaboration, customer experience, and AI adoption through data-driven innovation, BST Global has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions have enabled it to scale effectively across global AEC markets while improving process efficiency, automation, flexibility, and predictive guidance.

Innovation remains central to BST Global's approach. Its portfolio -- including BST Insights, BST11 ERP, BST11 Work Management, and Resource Management powered by Audere -- creates an integrated ecosystem that unifies project operations, finance, and resource management. By delivering predictive analytics, intelligence-driven workflows, and AI-powered recommendations tailored to the unique economics of professional services firms, BST Global accelerates decision-making and operational performance.

"By designing for the end user -- the operations and project teams managing a portfolio of complex multi-discipline engagements, not just the IT administrator configuring the system -- BST Global dramatically accelerates the time to value for its clients, ensuring that the benefits of AI-driven project intelligence are realized quickly and broadly across the organization," according to Lynda Stadtmueller, Associate Partner, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

BST Global's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through tailored implementation services, data migration expertise, and ongoing reporting and advisory support, the company enables organizations to maximize adoption and long-term value. Its collaborative engagement model and commitment to continuous innovation foster enduring customer relationships while helping firms transition confidently from legacy systems to modern intelligence-driven platforms.

"Our focus is on fostering long-term client partnerships built on trust, listening, co-creation, and innovation. We commit ourselves at the highest levels of the organization to understand customer challenges, work closely with their teams, and co-create solutions together. Ultimately, our role is not just to deliver leading edge technology but more importantly to help our customers achieve their ambitions and solve meaningful business challenges collaboratively," said Javier A. Baldor, Chief Executive Officer at BST Global.

Frost & Sullivan commends BST Global for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of AEC project management solutions and driving tangible results at scale. Initiatives such as its AI + Data Consortium further demonstrate BST Global's leadership in advancing industry-wide collaboration, benchmarking, and AI adoption.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

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About BST Global

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

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Eileen M. Canady, Chief Marketing Officer, BST Global

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan