BST Canada Announces the Acquisition of 487 Residential Units in Toronto

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- BST Canada has completed the acquisition of three high-rise apartment buildings comprising of 487 residential rental units in Toronto.

The acquisition further strengthens BST Canada's growing presence in Ontario's multifamily sector and reflects the company's continued commitment to investing in well-located residential properties across the province.

Three newly acquired buildings added to BST Canada's growing real estate portfolio.

The acquired properties are located in established, transit-oriented neighbourhoods with convenient access to subway stations, major transit routes, and key transportation corridors. Residents also benefit from proximity to retail amenities, schools, universities, healthcare facilities, and major employment centres, supporting long-term demand for quality rental housing in some of Toronto's most established neighbourhoods.

Backed by leading institutional investment partners, BST Canada continues to pursue attractive multifamily investment opportunities through a disciplined investment approach, rigorous underwriting, and a long-term ownership philosophy.

BST Canada invests in, develops, and manages real estate across Ontario through a fully integrated platform led by President Alaa Tannous. Its in-house expertise spans acquisitions, investment analysis, due diligence, construction oversight, and asset management, enabling the company to execute transactions efficiently from initial evaluation through closing while providing vendors with certainty of execution.

As part of its continued growth strategy, BST Canada is actively pursuing acquisitions of institutional-quality multifamily properties comprising more than 100 units, as well as larger portfolio acquisitions, across Ontario. The company's investment focus remains on well-located assets in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and other major urban centres.

About BST Canada

BST Canada is a Toronto-based investment, development, and asset management firm and part of BST Group, an international publicly traded real estate group with more than 50 years of experience. The company owns, develops, and manages a diversified portfolio of residential, commercial, and medical assets across Ontario, combining market expertise with operational excellence and a disciplined long-term approach.

SOURCE BST Canada Ltd

Media Contact: BST Canada, [email protected]