BSR REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, AR and TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U; HOM.UN) today announced that it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

John Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8609 or 888-390-0605. In addition, the call will be webcast live at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2047626/0134383F4E282A6DE6825D0756005A4D

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 174881 #). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of 45 multifamily garden-style residential properties aggregating 9,714 apartment units located across five bordering states in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

