BSR REIT to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today that the REIT's Chief Executive Officer John Bailey, President and Chief Investment Officer Dan Oberste and Chief Financial Officer Susan Koehn will present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference.

BSR will present at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Registration to Nareit's's REITWeek is complimentary and is required to access the presentation live or on demand. Investors can register via the following link:

https://reit.cventevents.com/event/9ac7b1ee-9a29-4267-90e9-9084f918d0f0/summary

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, that the REIT will have sufficient cash to pay its distributions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 9, 2021, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

