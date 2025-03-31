BSR REIT Completes Sale of Austin Portfolio to Avalonbay Communities for $187 Million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today that it has completed the sale of three properties located in Austin, TX to AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ("AVB") (NYSE: AVB) for cash proceeds of $187 million (the "Transaction"). The properties included in the Transaction are Cielo I (326 apartment units), Cielo II (228 apartment units), and Retreat at Wolf Ranch (303 apartment units).

The Transaction completes the "Direct Asset Sale Transaction" portion of the previously announced two-part $618.5 million strategic disposition to AvalonBay. In connection with the Transaction, BSR retained $109 million of secured Fannie Mae mortgage indebtedness with an attractive interest rate of approximately 2.7%. Proceeds from the Transaction will be used for repayment of certain indebtedness, transaction expenses and for general corporate purposes, including redeployment into potential higher growth acquisition targets in BSR's core investment markets.

The previously announced $431.5 million "Contribution Transaction", which is the second portion of the strategic disposition to AvalonBay and comprises the sale of six properties located in Dallas, TX, remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, that the REIT will have sufficient cash to pay its distributions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's 2024 Management's Discussion & Analysis dated March 5, 2025 which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: Spencer Andrews, Vice President of Marketing and Investor Relations, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6321