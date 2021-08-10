BSR REIT Announces Outstanding Q2 2021 Financial Results

– Vibrant Texas Markets Lift NAV 21.9% to $14.77 –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021" and "YTD 2021", respectively). All comparisons in the following summary are to the corresponding period in the prior year. Results are presented in U.S. dollars. References to "Same Community" correspond to stabilized properties the REIT has owned for equivalent periods throughout Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020" and "YTD 2020", respectively), thus removing the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and non-stabilized properties. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available on the REIT's website at www.bsrreit.com and at www.sedar.com.

"As illustrated by the 27% year-over-year increase in AFFO in Q2 2021, our financial results are now beginning to reflect the tremendous impact of the capital recycling program which is now substantially complete," said John Bailey , the REIT's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to use the REIT's acquisition capacity, we expect to maintain this strong financial momentum. Moreover, in conjunction with better-than-anticipated revenue growth due to increasing demand in our primary markets of Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas, the REIT's NAV has increased 21.9% year-over-year to $14.77 per unit."

Q2 2021 Highlights

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") for Q2 2021 increased 26.7% over Q2 2020;

Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Unit increased 21.9% to $14.77 as of Q2 2021 as compared to $12.12 as of Q2 2020;

as of Q2 2021 as compared to as of Q2 2020; Weighted average rent was $1,206 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2021 compared to $990 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2020 , representing a 21.8% increase;

per apartment unit as of compared to per apartment unit as of , representing a 21.8% increase; Same Community 1 revenues for Q2 2021 increased 5.4% over Q2 2020;

revenues for Q2 2021 increased 5.4% over Q2 2020; Same Community 1 Net Operating Income 1 ("NOI") for Q2 2021 increased 5.2% over Q2 2020;

Net Operating Income ("NOI") for Q2 2021 increased 5.2% over Q2 2020; Total Revenue for Q2 2021 increased 2.8% over Q2 2020;

Debt to Gross Book Value 1 as of June 30, 2021 was 41.5%;

as of was 41.5%; In April 2021 , the REIT sold Mountain Ranch located in Northwest Arkansas for gross proceeds of $49.5 million . The REIT has now exited the Northwest Arkansas market;

, the REIT sold Mountain Ranch located in for gross proceeds of . The REIT has now exited the market; In May 2021 , the REIT sold Regency Woods located in Pascagoula, Mississippi for gross proceeds of $8.3 million . The REIT has now exited the Pascagoula market;

, the REIT sold Regency Woods located in for gross proceeds of . The REIT has now exited the market; In May 2021 , the REIT closed on the remaining property included in the $195 million acquisition of three apartment communities announced in March, comprising an aggregate 1,009 apartment units, located in the Dallas and Houston, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA");

, the REIT closed on the remaining property included in the acquisition of three apartment communities announced in March, comprising an aggregate 1,009 apartment units, located in the and metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"); During Q2 2021, the REIT collected 99% of total monthly revenue, reflecting the minimal ongoing impact of the pandemic on the REIT's revenue collection;

In June 2021 , Same Community rental rates for new leases increased 10.0% and renewals increased 3.2%;

, Same Community rental rates for new leases increased 10.0% and renewals increased 3.2%; As of June 30, 2021 , weighted average occupancy was 96.2% compared to 94.9% as of June 30, 2020 ; and

, weighted average occupancy was 96.2% compared to 94.9% as of ; and During Q2 2021, the REIT's AFFO payout ratio was 79.2% compared to 90.0% during Q2 2020.

Subsequent Highlights

In July 2021 , the REIT purchased Hanger 19 located in the Dallas, Texas MSA for $82.8 million , adding 351 apartment units to the portfolio;

, the REIT purchased Hanger 19 located in the MSA for , adding 351 apartment units to the portfolio; The REIT's Debt to Gross Book Value 1 following the acquisition of Hanger 19 is 44.9%, providing approximately $200 million of acquisition capacity without the requirement for additional equity;

following the acquisition of Hanger 19 is 44.9%, providing approximately of acquisition capacity without the requirement for additional equity; In July 2021 , the REIT again collected 99% of monthly revenue;

, the REIT again collected 99% of monthly revenue; In July 2021 , Same Community rental rates for new leases increased 16.3% and renewals increased 3.8%; and

, Same Community rental rates for new leases increased 16.3% and renewals increased 3.8%; and As of July 31, 2021 , Same Community weighted average occupancy was 96.4%.

____________________ 1 Same Community, NOI, NOI margin, FFO, AFFO, Debt to Gross Book Value and NAV per Unit are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this news release.

COVID-19 Mitigation

The REIT's highest priority is the health and safety of its residents and team members. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, management continues to monitor all of its locations to adjust policies and procedures as necessary to provide a safe environment to live and work. A combination of measures has been implemented at each of the REIT's properties based on requirements from state and local governments and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program makes available $46.5 billion to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, plus an additional three months if more time is needed to ensure housing stability. An application for rental assistance may be submitted by either an eligible household or by a landlord on behalf of an eligible household. As of July 31, 2021, BSR has collected $0.6 million in rental assistance related to eligible residents.

Q2 2021 Financial Summary

In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts



Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Change % Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 28,046 $ 27,288 $ 758 2.8% Revenue, Same Community1 Properties $ 13,873 $ 13,166 $ 707 5.4% NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 14,374 $ 14,222 $ 152 1.1% NOI1, Same Community1 Properties $ 7,360 $ 6,999 $ 361 5.2% FFO1 $ 7,000 $ 6,635 $ 365 5.5% FFO per Unit1 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ -0.02 -13.3% Maintenance capital expenditures $ -690 $ -678 $ -12 1.8% Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 1,475 $ – $ 1,475 100.0% Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 59 $ 155 $ -96 -61.9% Straight line rental revenue differences $ 11 $ 80 $ -69 -86.3% AFFO1 $ 7,855 $ 6,192 $ 1,663 26.7% AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 7.1% Weighted Average Unit Count 52,084,576 44,663,118 7,421,457 16.6% NAV1 $ 769,302 $ 541,558 $ 227,744 42.1% NAV per Unit1 $ 14.77 $ 12.12 $ 2.60 21.9%

The REIT expects the portfolio to be stabilized by the end of 2021, with another $167 million in acquisitions completed before year end expected to add approximately $4.0 million in AFFO, or $0.08 per Unit, on an annual basis assuming similar economics to the Hanger 19 acquisition discussed above.

Revenue from Same Community properties outperformed Q2 2020 by $0.7 million due to an increase in average rental rates from $1,044 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2020 to $1,079 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2021 representing approximately $0.2 million of the increase in revenue and an increase in occupancy also representing approximately $0.2 million. The remaining $0.3 million of the increase in revenue is related to $0.1 million in additional late fees over Q2 2020, which were not charged in the prior year due to the pandemic, $0.1 million in additional fees associated with moving in or out of an apartment unit and $0.1 million in additional utility reimbursements.

The increase in Same Community NOI for Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 was the result of the increase in revenue described above and a $0.1 million decline in real estate taxes, partially offset by increases of $0.1 million in the cost of utilities, $0.1 million in the costs associated with preparing apartment units for new residents and $0.1 million in higher property insurance costs.

AFFO was $7.9 million, or $0.15 per Unit, for Q2 2021, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.14 per Unit, for Q2 2020. The increase was primarily the result of the increase in NOI discussed above and the $1.5 million in escrowed rent guaranty realized in Q2 2021 related to the properties acquired in lease up in 2021, partially offset by additional severance/retention costs added back to AFFO in Q2 2020, related to the capital recycling program, as well as less straight line rent over Q2 2020. AFFO in the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022 is expected to significantly benefit from accretive deployment of the REIT's substantial acquisition capacity, as referenced above.

YTD 2021 Financial Summary

In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts



YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Change % Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 53,816 $ 54,810 $ -994 -1.8% Revenue, Same Community1 Properties $ 27,330 $ 26,310 $ 1,020 3.9% NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 27,729 $ 28,905 $ -1,176 -4.1% NOI1, Same Community1 Properties $ 14,605 $ 14,052 $ 553 3.9% FFO1 $ 12,806 $ 13,605 $ -799 -5.9% FFO per Unit1 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ -0.05 -16.7% Maintenance capital expenditures $ -1,186 $ -1,491 $ 305 -20.5% Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 1,475 $ 437 $ 1,038 237.5% Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 105 $ 186 $ -81 -43.5% Straight line rental revenue differences $ -35 $ 62 $ -97 -156.5% AFFO1 $ 13,165 $ 12,799 $ 366 2.9% AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ -0.03 -10.3% Weighted Average Unit Count 50,682,740 44,829,109 5,853,631 13.1%

The decrease in total portfolio revenue for YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 was the result of property dispositions reducing revenue by $20.7 million, partially offset by acquisitions contributing $16.6 million, non-stabilized properties contributing an additional $2.1 million, and Same Community properties contributing $1.0 million.

The increase in revenue from Same Community properties for YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 was due to an increase in average rental rates from $1,044 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2020 to $1,079 per apartment unit as of June 30, 2021, which represented approximately $0.4 million of the increase, as well as an increase in occupancy representing approximately $0.1 million of the increase. The remaining $0.4 million of the increase in revenue is related to $0.1 million in additional late fees over the comparative period, as discussed above, as well as higher utility reimbursement revenues.

The decrease in total portfolio NOI for YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 was the result of property dispositions reducing NOI by $11.3 million, partially offset by acquisitions contributing $7.6 million, non-stabilized properties contributing an additional $2.1 million, and Same Community properties contributing $0.6 million.

The increase in Same Community NOI for YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 was primarily the result of the increase in revenue described above as well as a $0.4 million decline in real estate taxes, partially offset by an increase in property operating expenses of $0.8 million due to increases in utility expenses, property insurance, apartment unit turnover expense and other administrative expenses.

AFFO was $13.2 million, or $0.26 per Unit, for YTD 2021, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.29 per Unit, for YTD 2020. The increase was primarily the result of a decline in finance costs, excluding loss on extinguishment of debt, the increase in escrowed rent guaranty realized in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 related to the properties acquired in lease up, partially offset by the decrease in total portfolio NOI discussed above.

Total Highlights from Recent Four Quarters

The following table highlights certain financial performance of the REIT reported for the most recent four quarters.

In thousands of U.S. dollars (except per unit amounts)



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Operational Information







Number of real estate investment properties 28 29 30 40 Total apartment units 7,660 7,804 7,628 9,681 Average monthly rent on in-place leases $ 1,206 $ 1,134 $ 1,088 $ 1,011 Average monthly rent on in-place leases, Same Community1 Properties $ 1,079 $ 1,058 $ 1,054 $ 1,046 Weighted average occupancy rate 96.2% 94.3% 93.8% 93.5% Retention rate 55.6% 57.5% 56.5% 53.4% Debt to Gross Book Value1 41.5% 43.4% 46.5% 50.8%











Three months

ended June 30, 2

021 Three months

ended March 31,

2021 Three months

ended December 31,

2020 Three months

ended September 30,

2020 Operating Results







Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 28,046 $ 25,770 $ 28,627 $ 29,849 Revenue, Same Community1 Properties $ 13,873 $ 13,457 $ 13,342 $ 13,459 NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 14,374 $ 13,355 $ 15,098 $ 15,233 NOI1, Same Community1 Properties $ 7,360 $ 7,245 $ 7,183 $ 6,902 NOI Margin1, Total Portfolio 51.3% 51.8% 52.7% 51.0% NOI Margin1, Same Community1 Properties 53.1% 53.8% 53.8% 51.3% FFO1 $ 7,000 $ 5,806 $ 6,655 $ 7,427 FFO per Unit $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 Maintenance capital expenditures $ -690 $ -496 $ -846 $ -958 Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 1,475 $ – $ 87 $ – Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 59 $ 46 $ 382 $ – Straight line rental revenue differences $ 11 $ -46 $ 153 $ 21 AFFO1 $ 7,855 $ 5,310 $ 6,125 $ 6,490 AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 AFFO Payout Ratio 79.2% 117.3% 92.9% 87.5% Weighted Average Unit Count 52,084,576 49,265,328 45,626,505 45,255,977

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had liquidity of $96.6 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $8.2 million, $53.4 million available on the REIT's credit facility and $35 million available on a line of credit.

As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had total mortgage notes payable of $403.0 million, excluding the credit facility and line of credit, with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.3% and a weighted average term to maturity of 6.1 years. Total loans and borrowings of the REIT as of June 30, 2021 were $524.2 million, excluding the Debentures. 78% of the REIT's debt was fixed or economically hedged to fixed rates.

Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, the REIT had $42.5 million in Convertible Debentures outstanding at a contractual interest rate of 5%, maturing on September 30, 2025 with a conversion price of $14.40 per Unit.

Distributions and Units Outstanding

Cash distributions declared to REIT unitholders and Class B unitholders of BSR Trust, LLC totalled $6.5 million for Q2 2021, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 79.2%. AFFO in the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022 is expected to significantly benefit from accretive deployment of the REIT's acquisition capacity, as referenced above. 100% of the REIT's cash distributions were classified as return of capital. As of June 30, 2021, the total number of REIT Units outstanding was 30,332,306. There were also 21,562,206 Class B Units of BSR Trust, LLC outstanding, which are redeemable for REIT Units on a one-for-one basis.

Change in senior management structure

The REIT also announced today, effective December 31, 2021, John Bailey will assume the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the board of trustees and Dan Oberste has been appointed to become Chief Executive Officer at that time consistent with the REIT's succession plan. Mr. Oberste will also continue to serve as President and Chief Investment Officer to the REIT. Mr. Bailey has served as Chief Executive Officer of the REIT and its predecessor since 1991. "We have assembled an outstanding professional team of people who are largely responsible for where we are today," said Mr. Bailey. "I am extremely blessed to work with such a fine professional team, and we have only begun to realize the potential of this great enterprise. Going forward, I will assist the team as the need arises. Dan's leadership qualities are a perfect fit for taking BSR to the next level."

Mr. Oberste initially worked for the REIT's predecessor in 2002 and returned in 2009 after exiting his legal practice. Since that time he has served in progressively senior roles within the organization. "I am honored to have worked closely with John and our team for some time, and I look forward to leading the team into the next round of growth for our investors, " said Mr. Oberste.

Conference Call

John Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480029&tp_key=adf15f91fa

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 892744 #). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, AFFO, Debt to Gross Book Value, NAV and NAV per Unit are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate operating companies and real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, AFFO, Debt to Gross Book Value, NAV and NAV per Unit as calculated by the REIT may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer to the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for a reconciliation of Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, AFFO, Debt to Gross Book Value, NAV and NAV per Unit to standardized IFRS measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events, including the accretive impact of the REIT's capital recycling efforts on future financial results and the potential impact of COVID-19, and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The REIT's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including those relating to the REIT's ability to finance and complete future acquisitions, as well as that COVID-19 will not have a material impact on the REIT's business. The risks and uncertainties that may impact such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the REIT's operations, business and financial results and the factors discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 9, 2021, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

