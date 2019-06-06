BSR REIT Announces New Canadian Dollar Listing on Toronto Stock Exchange

LITTLE ROCK, AR and TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) today announced the introduction of a Canadian dollar listing of its units on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Effective June 10, 2019, the units will commence trading on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "HOM.UN". The units will continue to trade in U.S. dollars under the existing symbol "HOM.U".

The units to be traded under the symbol HOM.UN will have the same CUSIP number as the units trading under the symbol HOM.U. Accordingly, the number of issued and outstanding units will not change. The REIT currently has 16,550,000 units outstanding.

The REIT's distributions will continue to be paid to unitholders in U.S. dollars for both the HOM.U and HOM.UN listings.

"We are pleased to introduce this Canadian dollar listing, which provides an opportunity for our Canadian investors to transact in their domestic currency," said John Bailey, BSR's Chief Executive Officer. "A majority of our investors are based in Canada, and this listing provides them with more flexibility. We are also optimistic that the listing will lead to increased trading activity."

Unitholders should consult their financial advisors for more information regarding the dual currency listing, including their ability to exchange U.S. dollar denominated units for Canadian dollar denominated units.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of 47 multifamily garden-style residential properties aggregating 10,050 apartment units located across five bordering states in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, that the REIT will have sufficient cash to pay its distributions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's 2018 Management's Discussion & Analysis dated March 7, 2019 which is available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

