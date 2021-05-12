BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John S. Bailey 14,991,296 96.48% 546,242 3.52% William A. Halter 15,517,603 99.87% 19,935 0.13% Bryan H. Held 13,534,307 87.11% 2,003,231 12.89% W. Daniel Hughes, Jr. 15,518,803 99.88% 18,735 0.12% Neil J. Labatte 13,495,607 86.86% 2,041,931 13.14% Graham D. Senst 12,101,866 77.89% 3,435,672 22.11% Elizabeth A. Wademan 11,520,229 74.14% 4,017,309 25.86%

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

Related Links

www.bsrtrust.com

