BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

May 12, 2021, 18:28 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

John S. Bailey

14,991,296

96.48%

546,242

3.52%

William A. Halter

15,517,603

99.87%

19,935

0.13%

Bryan H. Held

13,534,307

87.11%

2,003,231

12.89%

W. Daniel Hughes, Jr.

15,518,803

99.88%

18,735

0.12%

Neil J. Labatte

13,495,607

86.86%

2,041,931

13.14%

Graham D. Senst

12,101,866

77.89%

3,435,672

22.11%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

11,520,229

74.14%

4,017,309

25.86%

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR  Real  Estate  Investment  Trust  is  an  internally  managed,  unincorporated,  and  open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

