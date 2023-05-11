BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the REIT's prospectus supplement dated December 8, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 1, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:1

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John S. Bailey 18,041,075 96.440 % 665,875 3.560 % William A. Halter 18,025,292 96.356 % 681,658 3.644 % Bryan H. Held 18,641,127 99.648 % 65,823 0.352 % W. Daniel Hughes, Jr. 18,005,016 96.248 % 701,934 3.752 % Neil J. Labatte 18,014,233 96.297 % 692,717 3.703 % S. Jane Marshall 18,675,922 99.834 % 31,028 0.166 % Teresa Neto 18,675,162 99.830 % 31,788 0.170 % Daniel M. Oberste 18,040,331 96.437 % 666,619 3.563 % Graham D. Senst 17,242,576 92.172 % 1,464,374 7.828 % Elizabeth A. Wademan 17,114,150 91.486 % 1,592,800 8.514 %



The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

___________________________ 1 All matters were voted on by proxy or at the Meeting, without a ballot. The items in the chart reflect the proxy tabulation results.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Brandon Barger, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383