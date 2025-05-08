BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 8, 2025 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:1

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld William A. Halter 16,790,668 96.634 % 584,919 3.366 % Bryan H. Held 13,000,279 74.819 % 4,375,308 25.181 % W. Daniel Hughes, Jr. 17,141,091 98.650 % 234,497 1.350 % S. Jane Marshall 16,793,790 96.652 % 581,798 3.348 % Teresa Neto 16,314,369 93.892 % 1,061,220 6.108 % Daniel M. Oberste 17,347,368 99.838 % 28,221 0.162 % Graham D. Senst 16,664,568 95.908 % 711,020 4.092 %



The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, an open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.



1 All matters were voted on by proxy or at the Meeting, without a ballot. The items in the chart reflect the proxy tabulation results.

