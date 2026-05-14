BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:1

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Mark Decker, Jr. 17,655,352 99.108 % 158,908 0.892 % William A. Halter 17,083,466 95.898 % 730,792 4.102 % Karine MacIndoe 17,730,486 99.530 % 83,774 0.470 % S. Jane Marshall 16,963,558 95.225 % 850,700 4.775 % Teresa Neto 17,645,127 99.051 % 169,133 0.949 % Daniel M. Oberste 17,797,329 99.905 % 16,931 0.095 % Graham D. Senst 17,582,053 98.697 % 232,207 1.303 %

Following the Meeting, S. Jane Marshall was reappointed Chair of the REIT's Board of Trustees (the "Board"). The following trustees were appointed as members and respective chairs of the Board committees for the ensuing year: (i) Audit Committee composed of Teresa Neto (Chair), Karine MacIndoe and Graham D. Senst; (ii) Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee composed of Ms. MacIndoe (Chair), William A. Halter and Mr. Senst, and (iii) Investment Committee composed of Mr. Senst (Chair), Mark Decker, Jr. and Ms. Neto.

As noted in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, the Board is pleased to welcome Karine MacIndoe, an experienced trustee of real estate investment trusts, to the Board.

_______________________________ 1 All matters were voted on by proxy or at the Meeting, without a ballot. The items in the chart reflect the proxy tabulation results.

The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2026 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Spencer Andrews, VP Marketing & Investor Relations, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6321, Fax: 501.374.3383