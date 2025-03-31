BSO Acquires InterCloud, Bolstering High-Performance Cloud Connectivity Solutions

PARIS, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- BSO, a global provider of advanced infrastructure and connectivity solutions, today announced the acquisition of InterCloud, a leading provider of direct connectivity to public and private cloud environments. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens BSO's global position in high-performance connectivity and cloud optimization, enabling the company to deliver enhanced solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Addressing the Strategic Imperative of Rapid Cloud Adoption

The acquisition of InterCloud allows BSO to substantially expand its portfolio, now offering direct, secure, and optimized access to a broad spectrum of cloud platforms while fortifying its robust connectivity infrastructure. As businesses accelerate their cloud migration strategies and face increasingly complex demands for security, performance, and data sovereignty, this acquisition is designed to provide tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each industry.

Michael Ourabah, CEO and co-founder of BSO, stated: "This acquisition underscores our commitment to enhancing the resilience and agility of our customers' IT infrastructures worldwide. By integrating InterCloud into our offering, we are positioned as the premier partner for companies seeking to seamlessly migrate and manage their cloud environments across borders."

Driving Growth and Innovation Synergies for the Future of Cloud

The integration of InterCloud's technologies will enable BSO to enhance its expertise in multi-cloud network optimization, security management, and data governance, while also responding more agilely to the innovation needs of businesses. This acquisition further accelerates BSO's strategic focus on sectors where cloud service excellence is paramount, including finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and the energy industry.

Furthermore, BSO is implementing significant operational and commercial synergies, leveraging its 11 global offices, extensive network, and strong partnerships with leading technology and cloud providers to deliver even faster, more reliable, and more secure connectivity.

About BSO

BSO is a globally recognized provider of high-availability infrastructure and connectivity solutions. With over 650 clients across key industries, BSO delivers tailored solutions that ensure optimal performance for mission-critical applications. BSO's global network spans over 240 points of presence (PoPs) in 33 countries, with specialized expertise in multi-cloud connectivity and IT infrastructure optimization for global enterprises. https://www.bso.co/

About InterCloud

InterCloud is a leading provider of direct connectivity solutions to cloud environments, enabling businesses to securely and efficiently access and manage their cloud resources. https://www.intercloud.com/

