BSC announces MVB III winners, distributes $1.5M worth of BNBs to its ecosystem projects

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the leading DeFi and NFT infrastructure has announced the Most Valuable Builder Program III (MVB III) top participating startups of the month and distributed 3656 BNBs ($1.5M) as a reimbursement of GAS fees spent by 81 of its projects.

Launched on 12th August, MVB III has completed a month since the launch of its third season. In the first month, MVB III observed participation from 150+ new startups and 200+ second time applicants in DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Infrastructure, Tooling, and Security amongst which top 17 were shortlisted based on rigid selection criterias for further considerations. The shortlisted projects will be provided with the opportunity to secure funding and incubation under the $100M fund set-up to grow projects building on BSC.

The list of MVB III 1st batch of winners include BinaryX, Drangonary, Moonpot, Hot Cross, BabySwap, Dvision Network, Tranchess, Qbt.fi, Plant vs Undead, Deri finance, Impossible Finance, Galaxy, PowerPool, Suterusu, Torus, Biconomy and Venly (prev. Arkane Network).

MVB III aims to help BSC-based startups cross the 0 to 1 threshold and build unique real- life products which are capable of delivering fast transactions times with low costs with BSC's highly advanced and secure infrastructures. MVB III provides a pool of opportunities for builders to explore such as:-

Systematic technical support for building innovative products

Industrial exposure to get the right contacts and expertise of the space

Ability to secure funds for development and project incubation

Increase community influence and expand globally

The winners of MVB I, AutoFarm and Beefy and MVB II Alpaca, MOBOX were also listed on Binance.com, and several GameFi projects recorded 10X+ growth after joining the MVB program.

Perks of making it to the MVB III August top projects list

BSC will provide structured weekly/monthly programs and workshops with guest speakers ranging from security, tech, products, investments, operations experts, or university fellows and provide access to:

Workshop and consultation sessions with mentors

Product and token economy design

Smart contract and development training (e.g.node and infra dev)

Dev security and audit training

Investment and fundraising with leading venture capitals and more

About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former's fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps. For more information on Binance Smart Chain, please visit: www.binance.org

