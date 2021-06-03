Brüush acquires The Dollar Brush as it gears up for expansion

Brüush acquires The Dollar Brush as it gears up for expansion
Jun 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
Set on becoming the go-to brand for the bathroom, Brüush closes an acquisition of a competitor
Vancouver, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruush Oral Care Inc. (Brüush), a leader in the direct-to-consumer oral care category, announced today that it has acquired The Dollar Brush, a direct-to-consumer player in the electric toothbrush subscription space. The purchase will allow Brüush to accelerate its strategic initiatives, including increasing brand awareness as well as bolstering the company's innovative, integrated, subscription-based business model.
"At the end of 2020, we committed to aggressively building our brand on the heels of signing Kevin Hart as our partner," said Aneil Manhas, Founder and CEO of Brüush. "This new acquisition is one step on our journey to becoming the go-to brand in the bathroom, allowing us to leverage an already subscribed audience while continuing to build a loyal customer base."
Brüush has meticulously built a legion of fans through a best-in-class product and design, and earnest, fresh marketing strategies positioning the brand to gain market share within the competitive oral care industry. Through this acquisition, Brüush is bringing into the fold a customer base that consists of electric toothbrush users who are accustomed to a subscription-based business model.
"We couldn't have found a better home for our loyal subscribers," said Alex Yeung, Co-Founder and COO of The Dollar Brush. "Brüush is committed to providing great products and excellent customer service, and we know our subscribers are going to be very happy Brüush users."
The Dollar Brush customers will be brought seamlessly into the Brüush family and will be provided the opportunity to continue their subscription through the integration. Looking ahead, Brüush will be seeking out other strategic acquisitions in the space, as well expanding the brand's portfolio of products. "We have initiated some exciting product development that we are gearing up to launch later this year and into 2022," continued Manhas. "This is just the beginning for Brüush as we make some big moves in the category. Our team is listening closely to our consumers and innovating based on their needs and desires to ultimately become the best friend of bathroom routines."
About Brüush
Launched in 2019, Brüush sells premium electric toothbrushes with top-of-the-line technology and luxury look and feel to consumers in North America. The company's direct-to-consumer, subscription-based business model provides an easy brush head refill plan, ensuring consumers are able to easily maintain a high level of oral health. For more information, please visit bruush.com and follow @BRUUSH social media for updates.
