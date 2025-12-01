Bruce Trail Conservancy purchases former Talisman Mountain Resort lands, preserves over 120 acres for conservation

DUNDAS, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) is excited to announce the purchase of the former Talisman Mountain Resort lands in the Beaver Valley. This landmark acquisition permanently protects over 120 acres of sensitive Niagara Escarpment land from development pressures, provides opportunities for ambitious ecological restoration, and ensures continued public access to greenspace by securing 885 metres of the iconic Bruce Trail.

The ski hill at the former Talisman Mountain Resort will be reforested and restored by the Bruce Trail Conservancy. (CNW Group/Bruce Trail Conservancy)

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment," said Michael McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Bruce Trail Conservancy. "Protecting such a vulnerable and ecologically important area, beloved by the local community and vital to the biodiversity of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere, represents a major step forward for conservation and recreation in Ontario."

Located near Kimberley, Ontario, in the heart of the Beaver Valley, the former ski hill and resort have sat dormant for over a decade. Throughout this time, proposals for large-scale development of the property were met with significant community resistance, as residents and visitors voiced deep concerns about potential environmental impacts and the precedent such projects could set for other Niagara Escarpment lands. The lands purchased by the BTC include the Escarpment brow, the former ski slopes, and the resort buildings at the base of the hill. The future of the existing buildings has yet to be decided, and the Bruce Trail Conservancy is carefully evaluating potential options.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of Canada's most active land trusts and steward of over 15,000 acres of sensitive Niagara Escarpment lands, guided by the route of Canada's oldest and longest marked footpath. Under the care of BTC ecologists, restoration specialists, and dedicated volunteers, the vulnerable and degraded habitats of the former Talisman lands will be permanently protected, restored, and made available for generations of hikers to connect with nature along the Bruce Trail.

The BTC is considering extensive restoration efforts to bring lands on the property back to peak ecological health. This includes large-scale reforestation and habitat remediation for the many threatened species noted in the area, including Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Least Bittern, Louisiana Waterthrush, and more. The former ski slopes represent the only break in the forest canopy across a 10-kilometre stretch of the western Beaver Valley, making reforestation a key priority.

"We have an exciting opportunity to restore neglected and damaged habitats on this property," said Adam Brylowski, Director of Conservation and Trail for the Bruce Trail Conservancy. "These will be some of the most ambitious restoration projects in our organization's history, helping us fulfill our mission to preserve a ribbon of wilderness, for everyone, forever."

The Bruce Trail Conservancy recognizes the remarkable community support that led to this historic purchase. In particular, the Escarpment Corridor Alliance (ECA) was instrumental in drawing public attention to the property's importance, commissioning ecological and land use studies, facilitating early conversations with the landowners, and significantly contributing to the appraisal process. The ECA is a regional land trust that is strengthening a conservation community of action in South Georgian Bay.

To support the purchase, restoration and long-term stewardship of this newly protected area, the Bruce Trail Conservancy will be launching a public fundraising campaign.

For more information visit brucetrail.org/talisman.

About the Bruce Trail Conservancy

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of Ontario's largest land trusts that secures, protects and restores the vulnerable habitat and biodiversity of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere. For more than 60 years we have responsibly connected people to nature through the Bruce Trail. We are a member-driven, volunteer-based, charitable organization governed by a 19-member Board of Directors. Working with each of the nine Bruce Trail Clubs, we are committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its route. The Bruce Trail Conservancy is a leading Canadian environmental charity and has been named one of the 2025 Top 100 Charities in Canada by Charity Intelligence.

Bruce Trail Conservancy staff members are available for interviews upon request.

SOURCE Bruce Trail Conservancy

Media Contact: Ali Schofield, Manager of Communications, Bruce Trail Conservancy, [email protected], 905.529.6821 ext. 252