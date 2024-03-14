Bruce Trail Conservancy preserves 463 acres on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula with the creation of the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay

DUNDAS, ON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) is thrilled to announce the creation of the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay, forever preserving 463 acres on the majestic Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula.

The creation of this nature reserve protects an ecological corridor containing dense interior forest, a declining habitat in Ontario. This environment is critical for area-sensitive bird species, such as American Redstart, Black-and-white Warbler and Ovenbird, as well as mammals like the elusive Fisher and Black bear. This area also boasts cliff and talus features, which are uncommon in Ontario and provide sheltered habitats for many rare bats and snakes. The MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay will preserve these precious ecosystems, ensuring a natural haven where wildlife can thrive.

"The MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay is the realization of decades of cooperation between a dedicated landowner and the Bruce Trail Conservancy, together with the efforts of our exceptional volunteers and staff, the thoughtful generosity of our donors, and a meaningful investment from the federal government. The result is an incredible gift to the people of Ontario that will be preserved and enjoyed for generations to come," said Michael McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Bruce Trail Conservancy.

Securement of this land was made possible by an outstanding gift from the MapleCross Fund; an enthusiastic environmental champion that has supported the creation of seven BTC nature reserves. Aided by the generous contributions of individual donors and support from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the BTC has ensured this irreplaceable Niagara Escarpment land is preserved forever.

"Our supporters at the MapleCross Fund have become true partners in conservation, helping us secure the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay with a phenomenal gift that will protect these critical ecosystems in perpetuity," said Marsha Russell, Vice President of Fund Development. "This gift adds to an extraordinary legacy of giving that has helped the BTC secure the Bruce Trail and preserve more than 1600 acres across the Niagara Escarpment. Their steadfast support encourages us to be bold in our efforts to save and care for our natural heritage."

The BTC is also a proud recipient of a five-year, $6.6 Million Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund grant from Environment and Climate Change Canada. This funding has supported the securement of the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay, and three additional nature reserves recently created in the Owen Sound area: Mossy Gorge Nature Reserve, Woodford Karst Nature Reserve, and Cattail Marsh Nature Reserve. Combined, these newly protected areas make up over 700 acres of preserved habitats and secure over 4 km of the iconic Bruce Trail.

"The Niagara Escarpment forms the backbone of unique and protected nature areas across southern Ontario, from Queenston on the Niagara River, through Milton, to Tobermory at the top of the Bruce Peninsula. With the help of the federal government's $6.6 million grant to the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, the Bruce Trail Conservancy is preserving another 463 acres of critical habitat on Georgian Bay. Canada is committed to protecting 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030, for the benefit of nature-loving citizens, our biodiversity, and the health of the planet," said Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Milton.

The creation of the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Hope Bay will also conserve critical natural systems that help mitigate the effects of climate change. The entire property sits on a karst foundation, which contains natural sinks for carbon dioxide and plays an important role in water purification.

For over 60 years the Bruce Trail Conservancy has been the only charitable organization working to preserve sensitive Escarpment lands, while making them accessible for the people of Ontario by way of the Bruce Trail. This new nature reserve will be stewarded by the dedicated volunteers of the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club.

As we work to secure all 900 km of the Bruce Trail, we are incredibly grateful to the dozens of landowners on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula who graciously allow the Trail to cross their property. Without handshake agreements with generous landowners, the continuity of the Bruce Trail would be in jeopardy.

About the Bruce Trail Conservancy

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of Ontario's largest land trusts that secures, protects and restores the vulnerable habitat and biodiversity of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere. For more than 60 years we have responsibly connected people to nature through the Bruce Trail. We are a member-driven, volunteer-based, charitable organization governed by a 19-member Board of Directors. Working with each of the nine Bruce Trail Clubs, we are committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its route. The Bruce Trail Conservancy is a leading Canadian environmental charity and has been named one of the 2023 Top 100 Charities in Canada by Charity Intelligence.

About the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF will focus on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

