Bruce Linton Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding Vireo Health International, Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruce Linton today announced that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 with respect to the subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") of Vireo Health International, Inc. (the "Corporation").

Between April 5 and April 15, 2021, Mr. Linton sold an aggregate of 1,800,000 Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Dispositions"). The Shares were sold at an average price of $2.56 per Share with an aggregate value of approximately $4.6 million. The Dispositions represent a decrease in Mr. Linton's interest in the Shares of approximately 2.6% and resulted in Mr. Linton's beneficial ownership in the Shares decreasing to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Immediately prior to completion of the Dispositions, Mr. Linton beneficially owned, and exercised control or direction over, 8,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following completion of the dispositions, Mr. Linton beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 6,200,000 Shares, representing approximately 8.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Linton holds his securities in the Corporation primarily for investment purposes. While Mr. Linton has no immediate plans or intentions with respect to the securities of the Corporation, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Corporation's securities, the Corporation's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Linton may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Corporation.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Linton will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Bruce Linton at 613-271-7614. The Corporation's head office is located at 1330 Lagoon Avenue, 4th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55408.

