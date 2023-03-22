"BRP is taking a stand against intimidation and this platform is a significant milestone towards our commitment to ride it out. We consider kindness to be an antidote to intimidation, and with #BeKind365, we aim to show that acts of kindness take on a life of their own and snowball into the change that we want to see in the world," says Anne-Marie LaBerge, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP. "We set an ambitious goal to rally our extensive network around the global cause of intimidation and so we invite all our employees, dealers, suppliers and passionate riders, as well as their friends and family, to access the #BeKind365 digital platform and start their year-long journey of practicing kindness for themselves and their communities."

"Today's young people are brave, creative, resilient, and inspired to take action to make the world a better place. We're proud to meaningfully connect them with ways to intentionally support their communities' and their own wellness, said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. "#BeKind21 sparked a movement of kindness among millions around the world, and with #BeKind365, we invite everyone to join us in amplifying our core mission and working every single day to build a kinder and braver world."

BRP is constantly looking to involve its vast network with the goal of truly moving the needle on social issues that touch people in their everyday lives. This dedication is reflected in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment to foster positive change worldwide and invest 1% of annual pre-tax profits in local and global causes by 2025. Since its launch last June, BRP's Ride Out Intimidation program has already contributed nearly CAD $2 million in community investments to organizations across all regions where BRP operates.

The #BeKind365 online platform is open to everyone and the movement can be followed on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook through the hashtag #BeKind365.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness towards themselves and their communities at bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org .

