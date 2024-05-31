VALCOURT, QC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.
At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 25, 2024, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
258,943,482
|
99.39 %
|
1,581,398
|
0.61 %
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
247,697,652
|
95.08 %
|
12,827,228
|
4.92 %
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
245,952,505
|
94.41 %
|
14,572,374
|
5.59 %
|
José Boisjoli
|
259,404,893
|
99.57 %
|
1,119,987
|
0.43 %
|
Charles Bombardier
|
258,943,808
|
99.39 %
|
1,581,072
|
0.61 %
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
260,446,165
|
99.97 %
|
78,715
|
0.03 %
|
Katherine Kountze
|
260,448,492
|
99.97 %
|
76,388
|
0.03 %
|
Estelle Métayer
|
258,968,275
|
99.40 %
|
1,556,604
|
0.60 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
260,387,864
|
99.95 %
|
137,016
|
0.05 %
|
Edward Philip
|
256,883,195
|
98.60 %
|
3,641,684
|
1.40 %
|
Michael Ross
|
260,447,624
|
99.97 %
|
77,256
|
0.03 %
|
Barbara Samardzich
|
260,391,230
|
99.95 %
|
133,650
|
0.05 %
Changes to the Board Committees
As of May 1, 2024, Mr. Michael Ross has replaced Mr. Nicholas Nomicos as Chair of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing change, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:
|
Directors
|
Audit
|
Human
|
Investment
|
Nominating,
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
Member
|
Member
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
Member
|
Member
|
José Boisjoli (Chair)
|
Member
|
Charles Bombardier
|
Member
|
Katherine Kountze
|
Member
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
Member
|
Member
|
Estelle Métayer
|
Member
|
Member
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
Member
|
Member
|
Edward Philip
|
Chair
|
Chair
|
Michael Ross
|
Chair
|
Barbara Samardzich (Lead
|
Member
|
Chair
BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
