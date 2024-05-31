BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION Français

News provided by

BRP Inc.

May 31, 2024, 17:00 ET

VALCOURT, QC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.  

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 25, 2024, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%

Votes
Against

%

Élaine Beaudoin

258,943,482

99.39 %

1,581,398

0.61 %

Pierre Beaudoin

247,697,652

95.08 %

12,827,228

4.92 %

Joshua Bekenstein

245,952,505

94.41 %

14,572,374

5.59 %

José Boisjoli

259,404,893

99.57 %

1,119,987

0.43 %

Charles Bombardier

258,943,808

99.39 %

1,581,072

0.61 %

Ernesto M. Hernández

260,446,165

99.97 %

78,715

0.03 %

Katherine Kountze

260,448,492

99.97 %

76,388

0.03 %

Estelle Métayer

258,968,275

99.40 %

1,556,604

0.60 %

Nicholas Nomicos

260,387,864

99.95 %

137,016

0.05 %

Edward Philip

256,883,195

98.60 %

3,641,684

1.40 %

Michael Ross

260,447,624

99.97 %

77,256

0.03 %

Barbara Samardzich

260,391,230

99.95 %

133,650

0.05 %

Changes to the Board Committees

As of May 1, 2024, Mr. Michael Ross has replaced Mr. Nicholas Nomicos as Chair of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing change, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors

Audit
Committee

Human
Resources and
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Élaine Beaudoin



Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member

Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member

José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier

Member

Katherine Kountze

Member


Ernesto M. Hernández

Member

Member

Estelle Métayer

Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos

Member

Member

Edward Philip


Chair

Chair

Michael Ross

Chair


Barbara Samardzich (Lead
independent director)

Member

Chair

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries: Emilie Proulx, Media Relations, [email protected]; For investor relations: Philippe Deschênes, Investor Relations, Tel.: 450.532.6462, [email protected]

Organization Profile

BRP Inc.