Brooks Signs Expands Production Capabilities with the AXYZ PANELBuilder CNC Router

HAMILTON, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In today's highly competitive signage industry, manufacturers require equipment that can consistently deliver precision, flexibility, and efficiency across a wide variety of applications. For Brooks Signs, a leading sign manufacturer based in Brantford, Ontario, investing in an AXYZ PANELBuilder CNC router has proven to be a strategic move that supports continued growth while enhancing the company's ability to produce high-quality signage solutions at scale.

Specializing in the design, fabrication, installation, and servicing of signage ranging from channel letters and fascia signs to large-scale pylons and gas station canopy systems, Brooks Signs needed a routing solution capable of meeting both custom fabrication demands and high-volume production requirements. The AXYZ PANELBuilder provided the ideal combination of performance, reliability, and versatility.

"The AXYZ PANELBuilder has transformed our productivity--running five to ten times faster than our previous router while enabling continuous operation. It's not just about speed; it's about precision, efficiency, and creating capacity for future growth." - Jason Schwandt , President Brooks Signs

Designed for sign and graphics manufacturers, the PANELBuilder helps improve productivity with smart CNC routing features. For Brooks Signs, one of the biggest advantages has been its pendulum processing capability, which lets operators load and unload materials on one side of the table while the machine continues routing on the other. This keeps production moving, reduces downtime, and increases output during busy periods.

The system's automatic tool changer enhances productivity by enabling seamless transitions between routing operations without the need for manual intervention.

The PANELBuilder is capable of machining a wide range of materials, including:

Acrylic

PVC

Polycarbonate

Plastics

Aluminum

ACM (Aluminum Composite Material)

Composite materials

Designed for demanding signage applications, the PANELBuilder delivers the precision needed for intricate cuts while maintaining exceptional cut quality, accuracy, and consistency across every project.

Beyond machine performance, Brooks Signs has also benefited from AXYZ's commitment to customer support. Through remote diagnostics capabilities, AXYZ technicians can quickly assist with troubleshooting, maintenance, and machine optimization, helping to minimize downtime and keep production running smoothly.

As demand for larger, more complex signage projects continues to increase, manufacturers are seeking equipment that combines flexibility, reliability, and production efficiency. The AXYZ PANELBuilder addresses these challenges by providing a routing platform engineered specifically for the sign industry, enabling businesses to process a wide range of materials while maintaining the precision and consistency required in modern fabrication environments.

Several factors make AXYZ systems particularly well suited for signage manufacturing applications:

Precision depth control for ACM routing

Flexible multi-material processing

Continuous production capabilities through pendulum processing

Large-format sheet handling for oversized sign components

Automatic tool changing for improved efficiency

Efficient workflow integration across production operations

Remote diagnostics and technical support accessibility

Brooks Signs perceives its investment in the AXYZ PANELBuilder as a pivotal strategic integration, rather than merely an equipment enhancement. This addition is crucial for bolstering productivity, expanding capacity, and upholding the company's continuous dedication to providing premium signage solutions.

SOURCE AXYZ Automation Group.

For more info visit: https://www.axyz.com/ca/en/routers/panelbuilder/