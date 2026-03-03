Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Announces Investment & Strategic Multi-Year Partnership with Keith Lee

Landmark, Creator-Backed Partnership Kicks Off with March 6th Event

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , a leading Asian-inspired fusion restaurant and consumer products brand loved by fans coast-to-coast, today announced that influencer and food critic Keith Lee has joined the brand as an investor, marking a major milestone in the company's continued expansion and cultural momentum. Showcasing his love of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's flavor and business model, Lee marks this multi-year partnership as his first investment in a brand.

As part of the official partnership launch, Lee, who has over 20 million followers across social media platforms, will make a pop-up appearance at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's Dallas location on March 6, 2026, celebrating the partnership, serving guests, and engaging directly with the community. The first 100 guests in line will receive complimentary brand merchandise. Additional details about the pop-up appearance will be announced via Lee's TikTok @keith_lee125. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will also be a featured vendor at Lee's first-ever FamiLee Day, taking place on May 16, 2026, at UNO Lakefront in New Orleans. The one-day festival will include food experiences, live music, carnival rides, and a family obstacle course.

Lee's investment represents a defining moment for both the brand and the broader creator economy. Known for his transparent, trust-driven reviews that consistently compel immediate consumer response, Lee has built one of the most influential food platforms in the world by championing brands he genuinely believes in. His decision to invest in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop reflects a deep strategic alignment between brand and voice, his genuine love for the food, and long-term confidence in the brand's product quality, leadership team, and scalable growth model.

"In addition to our active current partners, as our team thought about who else would be a dream addition to our broader team, every one of us said 'Keith Lee'. Keith has built his reputation on great food, authenticity, and trust–which is what we're all about," said Jeff Galletly, Chairman and CEO of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. "When we connected with Keith's team, it was then a dream come true to learn he loved our food and wanted to make us his first investment. It validated the strength of our brand, products, and long-term vision. As we continue to expand across North America, having a globally recognized partner who not only drives organic demand, but also understands taste, quality, and what consumers want, strengthens our value proposition for our team, fans, franchisees, retailers, and investors, and will allow more people to try our incredible food."

"I've always believed that food brings people together, and that's what stood out to me about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. It's creative, it's accessible, and it doesn't cut corners on flavor," said Keith Lee. "Partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is about more than just great food, it's about community, culture, and creating experiences people can enjoy and trust. I'm excited to be part of what they're building and to help introduce even more people to something special."

With 22 operating locations, a pipeline of new development across both the U.S. and Canada markets, and an ever-growing consumer packaged goods and foodservice presence, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop continues to position itself at the intersection of culture, convenience, and great food, with a globally inspired menu of bold fusion bites. The partnership with Lee reinforces the brand's commitment to enduring strength, thoughtful expansion, cultural relevance, and building long-term value for everyone involved.

To find the nearest shop or retailer near you and for more information about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, please visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a pioneering Asian-inspired fast-casual food brand offering innovative fusion menu items in its shops, in the frozen food aisle and at venues of any kind. Believing food brings cultures together and that "Everything's Better in a Dumpling"™, the brand has reimagined favorite fusion and classic flavors as exciting dumpling creations, alongside chef-curated bowls, bites, and boba. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a digitally-native brand that continues to believe in the importance of great flavor, convenience, and ensuring a strong spirit of hospitality. With 22 locations and counting across the US & Canada, the brand is rapidly expanding through corporate and franchised shops, while establishing a growing presence in retail stores, online sales, and foodservice venues through its line of frozen dumplings. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is backed by notable investors, including Keith Lee, Kevin O'Leary, Stephen Ross, Matt Higgins, The New York Yankees, and Patti LaBelle. To learn more, visit https://www.brooklyndumplingshop.com or follow the company on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Keith Lee

Keith Lee is a nationally recognized digital creator and cultural influencer known for his impact on small businesses and community-driven storytelling. He rose to prominence through his authentic and transparent restaurant reviews on TikTok, where his focus on independently owned establishments has driven measurable economic impact for local businesses across the United States.

Keith's influence has been formally recognized at the highest levels. He was named TikTok's Creator of the Year at the first-ever TikTok Awards in the United States, a milestone honor reflecting his leadership and trust on the platform. In 2025, he was included on TIME's 100 Most Influential Creators, acknowledging his role in shaping modern digital culture. He is also a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree for his use of media to create real-world outcomes.

Beyond accolades, Keith is known for maintaining a values-driven approach to his work. He consistently emphasizes integrity, faith, and service, using his platform to uplift communities and advocate for fairness, transparency, and opportunity. Through his work, Keith Lee has redefined the role of digital influence, demonstrating how credibility and purpose can drive lasting impact across industries.

