Brookfield Residential and Trez Capital Form Joint-Venture to Complete a Master-Planned Community within the Florida Market

COSTA MESA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Brookfield Residential, a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of a strategic joint-venture with Trez Capital, a leader in North American commercial real estate investments, to develop a new master-planned community in Central Florida named Osprey Creek. This project marks an expansion of Brookfield Residential's presence in the Florida market, with the development set to meet the growing demand for high-quality residential communities.

The joint-venture will see Brookfield Residential and Trez Capital combine their expertise in land development and capital deployment to deliver premium residential communities. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible development and creating communities that enhance residents' quality of life.

Osprey Creek is a master-planned community in Polk County, Florida, offering over 900 residential lots. Located approximately 35 miles south of Orlando, this development will feature traditional single-family homes with an emphasis on affordability for first-time buyers. The community is conveniently situated near major transportation routes and area attractions, making it an ideal location for young families, retirees and professionals.

"This collaboration with Trez Capital underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in key markets like Central Florida," said Adrian Foley, President and CEO of Brookfield Residential. "By leveraging our operational strengths and market knowledge, we are positioned to deliver vibrant, impactful communities that cater to the growing demand for affordable housing options in the region."

"Partnering with Brookfield Residential marks the beginning of a strong and strategic relationship that combines deep development expertise with disciplined capital deployment," said John D. Hutchinson, Co-CEO & Global Head of Origination at Trez Capital. "The Osprey Creek community is an excellent example of our ability to identify and invest in high-potential real estate projects that provide lasting value for our investors."

Sam Salloway, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equity Investments at Trez Capital, added, "Florida continues to lead the nation in population growth, and this joint-venture solidifies our confidence in the region's long-term fundamentals as part of our broader strategy to partner with industry leaders in delivering thoughtfully planned communities that address long-term market demand."

The joint-venture will benefit from both companies' strong relationships with an institutional homebuilder and help meet the demand for housing in rapidly growing areas of Florida.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. The company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders, and conducts its own homebuilding operations. Participation in select strategic real estate opportunities includes infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. As the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN; TSX: BN), Brookfield Residential is committed to excellence in residential development. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com and BrookfieldResidentialLand.com.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment Firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.7* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*As at Q1 2025, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

SOURCE Brookfield Residential and Trez Capital

Media Contacts: Brookfield Residential: [email protected]; Trez Capital: [email protected]