Brookfield Residential Alberta Sets New Standard of Homebuilding with Launch of 'Healthier Homes' Initiative

The industry-leading program offers built-in advanced air, water, safety and environmental protections in every new home, supporting healthier, more confident homeownership.

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Brookfield Residential Alberta has launched Healthier Homes, setting a new standard in homebuilding designed to support the long-term health and well-being of homeowners. The initiative ensures that all new homes built by Brookfield Residential in Alberta, which has been building homes and communities for 70 years, will now include a suite of health-focused features. Advanced radon mitigation systems, on demand cleaner water and whole-home air filtration, enhanced safety and performance features will now come standard in all Brookfield Residential, Alberta Homes.

Modern construction and renovation practices prioritize high energy efficiency, resulting in more airtight homes that retain heat but can also trap radon and other pollutants indoors, leading to elevated concentrations. (CNW Group/Brookfield Residential Alberta)

Built-In Radon Protection

The initiative comes at a time when awareness of indoor environmental health risks is growing across Canada. According to the Government of Canada, radon exposure is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and is linked to approximately 16 per cent of lung cancer deaths nationwide. Long-term exposure to elevated radon levels can significantly increase risk, particularly when combined with smoking.

Says Chris Richer, Senior Vice President of Alberta Homes, "For Brookfield Residential, a home should be a place where people and their families feel confident in the safety of their environment, not concerned about what they can't see. With Healthier Homes, we're removing that uncertainty for families by integrating proven health and safety features into every home from the outset."

Despite these risks, radon remains a common and often overlooked issue, exacerbated by modern airtight construction that can trap the gas indoors. The 2024 Cross-Canada Survey of Radon Exposure in the Residential Buildings of Urban and Rural Communities found that approximately one in five houses, or 17.8 per cent of houses, in Canada have radon levels at or above the current radon guideline of 200 Bq/m³. When addressed after construction, mitigation can cost homeowners between $2,000 and $4,000, depending on the home's design and required work, a consideration Brookfield Residential is eliminating by including these protections into every home in Alberta as a standard.

Advanced Indoor Air Quality Systems

In addition to radon mitigation, the Healthier Homes initiative includes enhanced indoor air quality systems designed to continuously improve the air homeowners breathe. Each home is equipped with an integrated system that includes a heat recovery ventilator (HRV), carbon filtration and ultraviolet (UV) light built directly into the furnace and ductwork. Together, these components work to circulate fresh air, reduce moisture, and filter out allergens, dust, mould and airborne contaminants, helping maintain a cleaner and more balanced indoor environment year-round.

According to Health Canada, certain pollutants can reach significantly higher concentrations indoors than outdoors, with studies showing indoor air in Canadian homes can be up to several times more polluted. Given that Canadians spend roughly 90% of their time indoors, this underscores the growing importance of advanced filtration and ventilation systems, particularly in modern airtight homes.

Enhanced Water Filtration

Healthier Homes by Brookfield Residential Alberta also features a comprehensive and enhanced water filtration system that delivers cleaner, safer and better tasting water at the kitchen sink. Each home is equipped with a three-stage reverse osmosis system capable of removing up to 99 per cent of dissolved solids, including sediments, chemicals, heavy metals and other impurities from drinking water, providing a consistent and reliable layer of protection for homeowners.

By integrating filtration at the time of construction, Brookfield Residential Alberta is proactively addressing water quality rather than leaving it as a post-purchase upgrade.

Smart Safety and Home Monitoring

Also included in Healthier Homes, smart deadbolts and keyless entry systems allow homeowners to securely monitor and control access to their homes remotely, eliminating the uncertainty of whether doors are locked and enabling customized access for family members or visitors. In addition, connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level, including undeveloped basements, provide real-time alerts and continuous monitoring, helping ensure early detection of potential hazards whether homeowners are present or away.

Low-Emission Materials and BuiltGreen® as a Standard

To support healthier living, all of Brookfield Residential's homes are designed to a BuiltGreen® standard, and go through a rigorous third-party certification focused on energy efficiency, durability, and environmental responsibility. Using low-emission materials and construction practices that exceed current building codes, these homes deliver a more consistent, efficient, and sustainable living environment for homeowners and the broader community.

By making these features standard rather than optional, Brookfield Residential is ensuring more homeowners benefit from healthier living environments from day one.

For more information, visit: https://alberta.brookfieldresidential.com/building-healthier-homes

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. The company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders, and conducts its own homebuilding operations. Participation in select strategic real estate opportunities includes infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. As the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN; TSX: BN), Brookfield Residential is committed to excellence in residential development. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com and BrookfieldResidentialLand.com.

SOURCE Brookfield Residential Alberta

Media Contacts: Rachel Redmond, For Brookfield Residential, Worthington PR & Story, 403-305-0503, [email protected]