Brock Purdy and "Tractor Kid" Jackson Team Up with John Deere to Fuel Farmers and Fight Hunger

Farmers are never off the clock—they constantly race it. In fact, many farmers pull 12- to 20-hour days, seven days a week during harvest. Safe to say they've earned a hot meal and a high five.

"It's not every day a pro quarterback walks into your shop with a meal," said Tim Couser, an Iowa farmer visited by Brock and Jackson. "Seeing their genuine interest in our operation and gratitude for what we do was an unexpected but welcome break."

In the weeks ahead, John Deere will deliver field meals to farmers working long hours in the thick of fall harvest. To further honor the work of farmers and help fight hunger nationwide, the company is also donating over 250,000 meals to Feeding America.

John Deere has long-championed food security and the people at the heart of it. In 2024, John Deere donated $6.6M to Feeding America and for years has partnered with food banks and organizations like The Farmlink Project to support those who grow, harvest, and help deliver food to tables across the country.

"At the end of the day, this is about showing up for the ones who show up for all of us," said Jen Hartmann, global director of corporate reputation and brand marketing at John Deere. "Donating to Feeding America and delivering homecooked meals in the middle of a long day are simple gestures, but it's our way of recognizing the people whose hard work puts food on all of our tables."

