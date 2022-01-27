BRNT Ltd. Announces Signing of Three (3) Year Exclusive Agreement with Windship Trading Co. for Distribution of its Top Selling Hexagon Bong and BRNT Design Accessories

The agreement provides BRNT with opportunity to distribute its highly popular and award-

winning accessories to the world's largest cannabis market through Windship's established US distribution network.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - BRNT Ltd. ("BRNT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive supply and distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Windship Trading Co. ("Windship"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF)("Humble"), a leading North American Distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories.

Under the Agreement, the Company will supply Humble with BRNT's assortment of cannabis accessories, led by its award-winning Hexagon bong, for distribution through Windship's network of thousands of retail accounts across the US and global market. "We are very excited about our partnership with Windship as a landmark deal for the brand, allowing us to access the most lucrative market in the world", said Gage Gorda, BRNT Director and CEO. He continued, "inclusion of our Hexagon bong within Rolling Stones Magazine's Top Bongs of 2021, we are thrilled to deliver what has been requested from our customer base for years".

BRNT has created a strong supply chain for its accessory products with a California based fulfillment centre which started receiving inventory in Q3 2021. Established manufacturing partners of new and existing BRNT Designs product offerings ship directly to the Company's fulfillment centre for distribution to Windship's American retail partners.

Nathan Todd, President of Windship said, "BRNT has truly unique and high-quality products and a high performing team that has built a loyal and growing consumer base". He continued, "we are looking forward to adding their products to our platform and are excited about their developing product pipeline which is resonating with consumers online".

Through the partnership, BRNT expects products to start landing on American retail shelves for the holiday season and are currently available for online order at www.brntdesigns.com.

The Rolling Stone Magazine, Top Bongs of 2021, can be found here: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/best-bongs-weed-cannabis-420-2021-1158553/.

About BRNT

BRNT is an Edmonton, AB based private business providing brand, sales, marketing, and distribution solutions to the Canadian cannabis industry. BRNT has launched several dried flower and pre-roll formats in the Alberta recreational market under the Violet Tourist brand, quickly becoming a best-seller. Further, through BRNT Designs, BRNT's proprietary accessory line, the company utilizes e-commerce and wholesale to sell and distribute its' cannabis accessories including the top selling, Hexagon bong, throughout North America & Europe. BRNT can be found at www.brntgroup.com, www.violettourist.xyz, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brntdesigns/?hl=en

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America; B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble+ Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

