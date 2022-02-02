British Columbia Securities Commission dismisses application for review in the matter of Meng Xi Li

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Reasons for Decision dated February 6, 2020 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 16, 2020, in the matter of Meng Xi Li ("Li").

On June 18, 2020, Ms. Li applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Order dated February 6, 2020 and for an extension of time to request that review ("Extension Application"), pursuant to sections 165(9) of the Securities Act, RSBC 1996, c. 418 (the "Act"). On January 31, 2022, the BCSC issued its Ruling ("Ruling") on the Extension Application.

In its Ruling, the BCSC Hearing Panel dismissed Ms. Li's application for review under section 165(9) of the Act. A copy of the Ruling is available on the BCSC website here.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]