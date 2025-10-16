British Columbia Practices "Drop, Cover and Hold On" During ShakeOut Week

Legislative Assembly of British Columbia hosts successful event

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 850,000 people in British Columbia joined millions worldwide in signing up for earthquake preparedness events this week, including the Great British Columbia ShakeOut (ShakeOut BC). During today's successful earthquake drill and media event, led by the BC Earthquake Alliance Society (BCEA) and hosted by the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, members of the public joined representatives from the ShakeOut BC Organizing Committee, BCEA, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, and the media to practise "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

Emergency management experts and other preparedness organizations agree that "Drop, Cover and Hold On" is the most appropriate response to help reduce injuries and fatalities during an earthquake. This ShakeOut BC week, everyone is encouraged to practise this response, review and update their emergency preparedness plans and supplies, and secure their space in preparation for an earthquake.

The theme for the day was, "If you are prepared for earthquakes, you are prepared for nearly anything," and included an information booth from ShakeOut BC.

BC Earthquake Alliance has been holding the ShakeOut BC earthquake drill since 2011, joining similar drills around the world. Follow and use the hashtag #ShakeOutBC for related content on social media.

Quotes:

Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness:

"Taking time to prepare for earthquakes helps keep people and communities safe when it matters most. Participating in ShakeOut BC drills, building an emergency kit and making a home emergency plan are simple and effective ways for people to be ready for emergencies."

Erin Stockill, Vice President, BCEA :

"We're thrilled to see so many British Columbians committed to preparedness, with hundreds of thousands already signed up for our latest BC ShakeOut. We are grateful to our sponsors and partner organizations, and to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for hosting this year's drill. We encourage everyone in the province to join us--this practice could save your lives."

Greg Moy, Manager, Government Relations, Pacific & Western, IBC :

"IBC is proud to sponsor ShakeOut BC once again. Earthquakes pose a real threat to our communities, with a 30% chance of a strong, damaging earthquake striking southwestern British Columbia within the next 50 years. The time to prepare is now. Practicing how to respond and reinforcing the importance of preparedness helps all British Columbians be ready to respond quickly and effectively."

Background information:

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake, and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers, and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, millions of people worldwide have signed up to participate in the October 16 drill, including more than 850,000 people in BC.

About BC Earthquake Alliance

Founded in 2010, BC Earthquake Alliance is a not-for-profit society. Our mission is to build a culture of earthquake and tsunami preparedness through efforts such as the Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

BC Earthquake Alliance engages residents, businesses and all levels of government to work together to improve education, readiness and resiliency of people in BC before, during and after an earthquake or tsunami.

To learn more about BC Earthquake Alliance, visit bcearthquakealliance.ca.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

