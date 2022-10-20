British Columbia Celebrates ShakeOut Week

Event at Simon Fraser University a Success

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - To date, nearly 650,000 British Columbians and millions of people worldwide have registered to participate in earthquake preparedness events during ShakeOut Week. During today's successful flagship event at Simon Fraser University, participants joined representatives from ShakeOut BC, BC Earthquake Alliance, Simon Fraser University and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), along with representatives from several Indigenous communities in BC, to practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

Emergency management experts and other official preparedness organizations agree that "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" is the most appropriate response to help reduce injury and death during earthquakes. Throughout ShakeOut Week, everyone is encouraged to practice this response, review and update their emergency preparedness plans and supplies, and secure their space in preparation for an earthquake.

Participants at today's event had the unique opportunity to learn directly from Simon Fraser University researchers, who shared earthquake hazard monitoring research and demonstrated a Raspberry Shake citizen science seismometer, a GeoSLAM handheld laser scanner, and wirelessly connected 3D glasses that showed how detailed mapping of faults and unstable slopes can be visualized. Experts from SFU's Earth Sciences department were also on site answering questions during today's event.

ShakeOut BC has been holding events since 2011, joining earthquake drills around the world. Help spread the word by using the hashtag #ShakeOutBC when sharing stories about ShakeOut Week or experiences with it on social media.

"ShakeOut is the world's largest earthquake drill with nearly 650,000 British Columbians and millions of people worldwide having registered to participate in events during this ShakeOut Week. It is never too late to update our emergency preparedness plans and practice 'Drop, Cover, and Hold On.' We encourage everyone to spread the word and join us during ShakeOut Week. Be counted in the largest-ever earthquake drill!"

"With a 30% chance of an earthquake striking southwestern British Columbia within the next 50 years, we encourage all British Columbians to join us for the world's largest earthquake drill. By registering to participate in events during ShakeOut Week, we can all become better prepared for an earthquake."

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school, and work practice how to be safe during an earthquake, and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers, and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. To date, millions of people worldwide have registered to participate in this year's drill, including nearly 650,000 British Columbians.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

