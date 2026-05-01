Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Change in Lead Portfolio Manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate" or the "firm"), a dividend growth investing firm and the manager of the Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (TSX: BGU/BGU.U) (the "ETF"), announced today that Jason Miller has assumed the role of lead portfolio manager of the ETF, effective immediately. Izet Elmazi, who joined the firm in 2018 and served as Chief Investment Officer since 2020, will remain with the firm on a transitional basis to ensure a smooth handover and provide support as needed. We are grateful for Izet's contributions to the firm over the last 8 years.

By pairing a systematic framework with a dedicated team of professionals, Bristol Gate has upheld a rigorous commitment to process improvement since its inception. Underlying this operating premise is a core belief in the scientific approach to investment management, and that using data science in conjunction with fundamental analysis significantly improves investment outcomes. The investment team that supports the strategy has grown to include 4 data scientists, 2 portfolio managers and 1 analyst. Jason will help ensure Bristol Gate continues to deliver a unique high dividend growth strategy that benefits from both human and machine.

Jason Miller is a 17-year veteran of the portfolio management industry and has been with Bristol Gate since late 2025, most recently serving as a portfolio manager with the Mackenzie Ivy team for almost 10 years. Jason, a CFA charterholder, graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and has an MBA from Rotman School of Management. He said, "I joined the firm because of its dedication to technological innovation and empirical decision making. I look forward to applying an entrepreneurial mindset to collaborate with the data science team, optimizing and scaling the strategy's proven track record."

Commenting on the transition, CEO Richard Hamm said, "Our long-standing investment in data science is increasing our opportunity for investors. Jason has demonstrated his creativity, experience, and intellectual capital since joining the firm. We believe he is ideally suited to Bristol Gate's unique investment approach, which combines Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence."

About Bristol Gate

Bristol Gate Capital Partners is an independent, employee-owned investment management company managing/advising on over $2.5 billion for institutional and individual clients in Canada and the United States. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividend in the year ahead. Bristol Gate is the manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: BGC) and Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (TSX: BGU/BGU.U).

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Bristol Gate Capital Partners

For more information, please contact: Michael Capombassis, President, 416-921-7076 x 248, [email protected]