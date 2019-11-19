Bristlecone Announces Free Trial of Supply Chain Risk Monitoring App Sense.ai

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bristlecone, the trusted partner in supply chain transformation, is pleased to announce that its flagship supply chain app, Sense.ai, is now available on a free trial basis.

Powered by the Bristlecone NEO® platform, Sense.ai is an AI-fueled, cloud-based application that monitors, quantifies and proactively recommends a response to mitigate supply chain risks. The free trial enables users to preview how Sense.ai can elevate their supply chain's performance with:

True end-to-end visibility of the entire supply chain ecosystem

Proactive monitoring of external events that threaten the supply chain

Assessment and quantification of risks and opportunities

Prompt and actionable recommendations to mitigate risk

Research shows there are massive gaps in the supply chain risk assessment and mitigation solutions currently on the market. The existing solutions are low on actionability, cover limited risk types and have a restrictive problem-solving approach. Bristlecone uniquely addresses these limitations with a combination of applications available to users on the Bristlecone NEO platform, including Sense.ai.

"Through applications like Sense.ai, Bristlecone provides leading-edge digital solutions to some of the biggest problems facing supply chains today," said Dhaval Buch, CEO, Bristlecone.

Sense.ai not only manages multiple, scattered supply chain nodes around the world, but it also accesses a consolidated repository and analysis of similar historical events according to metric behavior. By continually ingesting and mining unstructured data on external events, and overlaying it with internal supply chain data, Sense.ai turns disjointed information into actionable insights.

"Unlocking market insight is at the heart of data-backed, strategic decision-making. With Sense.ai, businesses gain insight into real-world market conditions and advance knowledge of potential risks and opportunities – as well as the ability to harness the power of this information to adapt rapidly," said Deepak Ghodke, vice president, Bristlecone Labs. "The free trial makes it possible for a broader base of users to experience how Sense.ai can upgrade their supply chain's overall performance."

To launch the free trial, visit Sense.ai Supply Chain Risk Monitoring App.

Bristlecone, the Trusted Partner in Supply Chain Transformation

Bristlecone specializes in helping organizations create higher performing environments and deliver positive customer experiences. Since 1998, clients across diverse industries have been turning to Bristlecone for end-to-end digital transformation capabilities.

By leveraging Bristlecone's supply chain planning, procurement and execution services, businesses gain the ability to achieve unprecedented visibility, capitalize on disruption and improve overall corporate health. Bristlecone Labs, the company's innovation engine, taps into bleeding-edge technologies to build tomorrow's intelligent supply chains today. Bristlecone Product Engineering Services provides strong development expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of software experiences to bring ideas to life.

Major analyst firms rate Bristlecone among the top ten leaders in supply chain. With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 1,800 consultants with strategic expertise in supply chain and solution development. Customizable delivery models provide flexibility and scalability, and intellectual property, proven methodologies and powerful analytics enable clients to accelerate time to value.

Bristlecone is part of the USD $20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The global federation of companies operating in more than 100 countries caters to the automotive, sustainable urban mobility, information technology, aerospace and financial services industries.

Learn more at www.bcone.com.

