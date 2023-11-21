Bringing Attention to the Largest International Hostage Crisis in Modern History

Threads of Hope: one of a kind public art installation in Toronto Wednesday

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The world is witnessing the largest international hostage crisis in modern history. Nearly 240 people are being held hostage in Gaza, half of them are from 28 different countries across the world, including Canada and the United States.

Every second matters.

This is a fight for humanity.

On Wednesday November 22, Torontonians will gather in David Pecaut Square at 11:00amEST for Threads of Hope, a large-scale grassroots initiative and public art installation that will raise awareness for the hostages, bring together all affected communities to express their solidarity for their citizens and support their safe return, and focus on the international dimension of this tragic story.

The installation will be made up of t-shirts on a clothesline adorned with images of each hostage being held in captivity. The t-shirts will be a symbol - a silent storyteller weaving narratives of resilience, courage and hope. The installation will be flanked by four life-size olive trees - traditionally a symbol of peace and friendship, representing the young hostages.

The hostage crisis presents a significant opportunity for Torontonians to step up, for Canadians to step up, and for the world to step up, and to come together. That is why Threads of Hope is so important.

This is an unforgettable moment in history - and we need leaders to diplomatically and swiftly resolve this crisis and bring the hostages home now. We rely on the capacity of the world leaders to act - to show the world how power can transform the most devastating circumstances into unforgettable opportunities for hope.

Threads of Hope is a gesture of compassion and commitment to human rights and will help to encourage a peaceful dialogue in Toronto and Canada while fostering a collective call for freedom and justice.

SOURCE Threads of Hope

For further information: For media inquiries: Naomi Parness, The Narrative Agency, [email protected], (416) 580-0601