DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Byreal, a decentralized exchange (DEX) incubated by Bybit and built for the Solana ecosystem, is excited to announce RealClaw, marking a shift toward financial systems designed for agentic trading. The new product allows individuals to participate in onchain finance by delegating trading, liquidity deployment, and portfolio management to autonomous agents.

With RealClaw, Byreal introduces a new model of participation in onchain finance, where users express intent through chat or voice commands while agents handle execution. Users can connect a wallet, select a strategy, and trade onchain without manually having to code, or perform swaps, configure liquidity positions, or monitor markets in real time. Instead, agents can run strategies continuously, execute across time zones, and keep capital active even while users are offline. The initial launch is by invitation only.

The set-up completely transforms trading DeFi trading experience. Users will be able to execute actions directly onchain by issuing instructions via Telegram, and receive real-time updates, portfolio summaries, and alerts via messaging platforms, while maintaining control over execution through confirmation flows.

RealClaw integrates non-custodial wallet infrastructure powered by Privy, allowing users to retain full control of their private keys and assets.

The launch builds on Byreal's early momentum in agent-native infrastructure. Prior to RealClaw, the team introduced Byreal Agent Skills, a set of execution primitives that allow agents to interact directly with onchain liquidity, including querying pools, analyzing yield, and opening or closing positions without manual input. Byreal Agent Skills surpassed 1,000 users within three weeks of launch.

"RealClaw brings our agent-native thesis to real users," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal. "Byreal leaves no one behind in the AI agent revolution by democratizing access to autonomous agents. Users can deploy sophisticated agent strategies without coding or infrastructure management under two minutes. That's what agent-native infrastructure looks like at scale."

RealClaw supports a range of onchain actions, including but not limited to:

Earning yield on stablecoins without managing positions manually

without managing positions manually Mirroring the strategies of top-performing liquidity providers automatically

Buying crypto or tokenized stocks on a fixed schedule without logging into an exchange

or tokenized stocks on a fixed schedule without logging into an exchange Getting alerts when liquidity positions move out of range and rebalance in one tap

Querying the agent about account balances and performance and receiving an instant answer

All interactions happen through natural conversation. With built-in options, the agent executes deterministically, reducing the risk of hallucinations.

Byreal Agent Skills: Intelligent DEX Trading

RealClaw runs on Byreal Agent Skills, an agentic execution layer that enables autonomous agents to interact directly with Byreal's CLMM (Concentrated Liquidity) DEX. Once set up, agents can analyze pools, evaluate risk, execute swaps, manage positions, and replicate strategies autonomously.

The agent layer is published as an OpenClaw skill, and any OpenClaw-compatible agent can install Byreal Agent Skills with a single command.

ClawHacks Hackathon - Phase I

To accelerate adoption, Byreal is kicking off ClawHacks, an innovative hackathon focused on the integration of Claw (AI Agents) with onchain revenue generation. From April 15 to April 30, 2026, traders can plug in RealClaw and join in the AI race in DEX trading.

Participants will compete on the performance of their RealClaw agents across three categories for a share of the 20,000 USD prize pool:

Ranking by Volume: 10,000 USD Ranking by ROI: 5,000 USD Innovation Rewards: 5,000 USD

Results will be announced on May 7, 2026. Terms and conditions apply. For eligibility and participation rules, users may visit: https://openclaw.mantle.xyz/

Availability

RealClaw is currently available only to whitelisted users.

Application for the whitelist here.

In the meantime, Byreal Skills is now public and available for all to use.

The launch of RealClaw reflects a broader trend in the crypto industry toward AI-integrated financial systems, where autonomous agents increasingly play a role in execution and decision-making. Byreal is positioning itself as part of this emerging stack, focusing on the execution layer where agents can interact with liquidity and deploy capital.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Byreal

Byreal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain and incubated by Bybit. Byreal brings together trading, liquidity provision, and yield generation into one unified on-chain platform, with execution quality and infrastructure designed to match the standards of a professional trading venue. Built from the ground up as an AI agent native DEX, Byreal enables both human users and AI agents to trade, swap, and provide liquidity programmatically.

For more information about Byreal, please visit: www.byreal.io

For updates, please follow Byreal's social media: https://x.com/byreal_io

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

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SOURCE Byreal