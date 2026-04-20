Brillio Named a Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report, Europe 2026

Recognition highlights Brillio's AI-first delivery approach, BFSI domain leadership, and co-developed agentic capabilities in the European ServiceNow ecosystem

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Brillio, The Enterprise AI Accelerator, today announced it has been recognized as a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Quadrant Report -- Europe 2026, in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services) quadrant.

"Brillio delivers standout value in Europe by combining deep BFSI regulatory expertise with first-in-region innovations such as Financial Crime workflows and multi entity service consolidation. Its PULSE-led advisory model and award winning CX transformation approach consistently drive measurable TCO reduction, stronger compliance and human centric modernization on ServiceNow." -- Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst, ISG.

ISG highlighted several key strengths that set Brillio apart in the competitive European ServiceNow landscape:

BFSI Domain Expertise & First-in-Region Innovation: Brillio designed Europe's first ServiceNow Financial Crime deployment for one of the U.K.'s largest general insurers and developed a service management strategy for one of Europe's major stock exchanges, consolidating five entities while automating regulatory submission controls.

Brillio designed Europe's first ServiceNow Financial Crime deployment for one of the U.K.'s largest general insurers and developed a service management strategy for one of Europe's major stock exchanges, consolidating five entities while automating regulatory submission controls. AI-First Delivery Approach: Brillio is aggressively investing in agentic AI through its Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM) platform, scaling its ServiceNow practice with partner co-developed agentic workflows that convert transformation programs into measurable business outcomes.

Brillio is aggressively investing in agentic AI through its Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM) platform, scaling its ServiceNow practice with partner co-developed agentic workflows that convert transformation programs into measurable business outcomes. Proprietary PULSE Methodology: Brillio's PULSE framework moves engagements beyond technical execution to strategic advisory, taking customers from chaos to control by assessing maturity and defining pathways for future-state execution -- delivering TCO reductions of over £1 million for major European clients.

Brillio's PULSE framework moves engagements beyond technical execution to strategic advisory, taking customers from chaos to control by assessing maturity and defining pathways for future-state execution -- delivering TCO reductions of over £1 million for major European clients. Award-Winning CX & Business Change Focus: Brillio's human-centric transformation approach, integrating IT with organizational change management, was externally validated through its 2025 itSMF UK Customer Experience Award .

Brillio's human-centric transformation approach, integrating IT with organizational change management, was externally validated through its . Expanded Portfolio: Over the past 12 months, Brillio has grown its capabilities to include full-stack advisory, implementation, and managed services, alongside industry-specific solutions such as Operational Resilience, Business Workflows, Sales Order Management and CPQ.

"Being recognized as a Rising Star by ISG in the European ServiceNow ecosystem is a validation of our team's focused execution and the trust our clients place in us. As European enterprises pivot to AI-governed, upgrade-safe operations, we are uniquely positioned to deliver governed agentic workflows grounded in deep industry expertise -- particularly across BFSI, where compliance and innovation must coexist." -- Vivek Puri, Managing Director - CX & Enterprise Transformation, Brillio.

The ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Quadrant Report -- Europe 2026 evaluates providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services), ServiceNow Managed Services, and Innovation on ServiceNow. The study assessed 40 companies, with 37 qualifying for the Consulting and Implementation quadrant -- 15 recognized as Leaders and two as Rising Stars.

Learn more about the recognition here. For details on Brillio's ServiceNow capabilities and services, visit here.

About Brillio:

Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to scaled impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform – Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering.

With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 6,000 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Brillio serves clients globally with a commitment to speed, scale, and measurable impact. Learn more at www.Brillio.com

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